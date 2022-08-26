Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky school district includes CRT, ‘Whiteness Theory’ teacher training
The Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Kentucky hosted a "Racial Equity Institute" this summer, including presentations about racial equity and anti-racist math, according to reports. Jason Anger and Daniel Buck reported on the event in The Chalkboard Review, and called the trainings the "greatest hits list of radical progressive...
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
wdrb.com
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
leoweekly.com
The Deadly Consequences Of One Lie
ON. AUG. 22, I learned about the suicide of Chris Wells, a leader in the Breonna Taylor Protests. I would rarely be at Injustice Square Park and not see Chris. He could not be missed — tall, slender, well-dressed, often donning sunglasses. He towered above others in the crowd, often with a megaphone in his hand. Some people ask to be leaders. Others simply emerge as leaders. When I got the message that Chris had died, all I could think about were the shadows that linger in this city. Kentucky and I have a love, hate relationship. For all the slivers of light that I see, this is a city of shadows.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California lawmakers OK bills aimed at content regulation and child safety in social media
California lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom two groundbreaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media, as they faulted Congress for failing to act on the problem. A first-of-its kind measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for removing disturbing content and provide...
middlesboronews.com
Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20
One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
Wave 3
Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about a transgender city employee
Timothy Armstrong was put on leave Aug. 18, the same day a misconduct complaint was received by school officials. It's not every day the judge comes to you. Students at several JCPS schools had the chance to pick some of the top judicial minds from around our area. 2 Louisville...
WKYT 27
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
IN THIS ARTICLE
States tap historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates to offset inflation hit on residents
Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri's Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Governor Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson's objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax cut. "Now is the time for...
wdrb.com
Father in disturbing video on JCPS school bus apologizes, regrets actions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A father's anger and rage spilled out onboard a Jefferson County Public School bus on Friday. The disturbing video recorded of Delvantae King onboard a JCPS bus on Friday has been making the rounds on social media. King, the father of a student at Carter Traditional...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces $25 Million To Plug Orphan Wells Across Kentucky
FRANKFORT (Aug. 25, 2022) – As part of his Better Kentucky Plan Stronger Communities Program, Gov. Andy Beshear today announced a $25 million grant to plug orphan oil and gas wells across the commonwealth. The initiative is expected to create 180 jobs. “This initial grant will not only create...
The worst states for workers have something in common: They're all in the South
Labor Day is a federal holiday to mark the achievements of the American worker — but not all workers are treated equally across the states. In fact, workers in some U.S. states fare poorly when it comes to pay and access to sick leave and other protections, according to a new analysis from anti-poverty nonprofit Oxfam America.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
leoweekly.com
Inflation Squeezes Fixed-Income Kentuckians; Benefits Assistance Can Help
As inflation drives up the cost of living, Kentuckians on fixed incomes are especially vulnerable. More than 2,000 federal, state and local benefits are available for older adults and people with disabilities, which can be found online at benefitscheckup.org, along with help with applications and eligibility requirements. Aisha Williams, senior...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Louisville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Community members share what they want to see happen to historic southern Indiana site
CLARKSVILLE, Ind — A major historic site with significance for the entire community is now in the talks of redevelopment. Indiana State Park officials want to know what should happen with the homesite of George Rogers Clark, where a replica cabin burned to the ground. Many say this was...
'This fight is not a quick fight': Louisville activist, national group call for justice for Emmett Till
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the steps of the Kentucky Capitol, people heard a renewed effort to hold a Kentucky woman accountable for her part in a decades-old lynching case in Mississippi. In August, new details came to light detailing how a grand jury refused to indict the woman whose...
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky
Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
83-year-old Louisiana nun released 5 months after she was kidnapped in Burkina Faso
An 83-year-old missionary nun from Louisiana has been released nearly five months after she was kidnapped from her bed in the west African country of Burkina Faso. "Yes, it is true! Sr. Suellen has been recovered!" the Marianites of Holy Cross wrote in a Facebook post. "She is now safe and in US custody."
CBS News
534K+
Followers
64K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2