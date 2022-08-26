ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Fox News

Kentucky school district includes CRT, ‘Whiteness Theory’ teacher training

The Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Kentucky hosted a "Racial Equity Institute" this summer, including presentations about racial equity and anti-racist math, according to reports. Jason Anger and Daniel Buck reported on the event in The Chalkboard Review, and called the trainings the "greatest hits list of radical progressive...
953wiki.com

Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
leoweekly.com

The Deadly Consequences Of One Lie

ON. AUG. 22, I learned about the suicide of Chris Wells, a leader in the Breonna Taylor Protests. I would rarely be at Injustice Square Park and not see Chris. He could not be missed — tall, slender, well-dressed, often donning sunglasses. He towered above others in the crowd, often with a megaphone in his hand. Some people ask to be leaders. Others simply emerge as leaders. When I got the message that Chris had died, all I could think about were the shadows that linger in this city. Kentucky and I have a love, hate relationship. For all the slivers of light that I see, this is a city of shadows.
LOUISVILLE, KY
middlesboronews.com

Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20

One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
leoweekly.com

Inflation Squeezes Fixed-Income Kentuckians; Benefits Assistance Can Help

As inflation drives up the cost of living, Kentuckians on fixed incomes are especially vulnerable. More than 2,000 federal, state and local benefits are available for older adults and people with disabilities, which can be found online at benefitscheckup.org, along with help with applications and eligibility requirements. Aisha Williams, senior...
KENTUCKY STATE
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Louisville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WFPL

Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky

Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
