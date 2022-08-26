ON. AUG. 22, I learned about the suicide of Chris Wells, a leader in the Breonna Taylor Protests. I would rarely be at Injustice Square Park and not see Chris. He could not be missed — tall, slender, well-dressed, often donning sunglasses. He towered above others in the crowd, often with a megaphone in his hand. Some people ask to be leaders. Others simply emerge as leaders. When I got the message that Chris had died, all I could think about were the shadows that linger in this city. Kentucky and I have a love, hate relationship. For all the slivers of light that I see, this is a city of shadows.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO