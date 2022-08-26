INDIANAPOLIS — Drag racing is back in central Indiana as drivers hit the pavement for the NHRA U.S. Nationals. This year is the 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals held here in Indianapolis. Officials anticipate nearly 950 different cars from all categories will be racing throughout Labor Day weekend, and this will be the first time a full-capacity crowd will be allowed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO