Richmond Ofc. Seara Burton to be taken off life support Thursday
RICHMOND, Ind. — Police shared tragic news Wednesday that Ofc. Seara Burton, the Richmond police officer who was critically injured in a shooting exactly three weeks ago, will be taken off life support Thursday. Major Jon Bales released the following statement announcing the news:. "Despite the very best efforts...
Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business
INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
10 Black female philanthropists honored in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Ten Black female philanthropists from across the country were honored at the Black Women Give Back awards hosted at the Madame Walker Legacy Center. The philanthropists' summit was all about celebrating Black Philanthropy Month. They were honored for their efforts to make the world a better place.
Franklin man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly driving 11-year-old Illinois girl to Indiana
FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 19-year-old Franklin man is awaiting extradition to Illinois. That's where Dylan Clark is accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl and bringing her back to his parents' Johnson County home. The girl is back safe with her family, but it's not clear why the man and girl were together.
Drag racing returns to Indianapolis for NHRA US Nationals
INDIANAPOLIS — Drag racing is back in central Indiana as drivers hit the pavement for the NHRA U.S. Nationals. This year is the 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals held here in Indianapolis. Officials anticipate nearly 950 different cars from all categories will be racing throughout Labor Day weekend, and this will be the first time a full-capacity crowd will be allowed since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Meteorological summer finishes on a pleasant note
INDIANAPOLIS — While the meteorological summer is ending, there will be plenty of warm days ahead. The summer months — June 1 to Aug. 31 — were dry, but 2022 didn’t land in the top 10 of driest seasons on record. The summer ended with 8.72 inches of rain.
Electronics recycling event scheduled for Sept. 24 in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and local nonprofit RecycleForce are holding an electronics recycling event Sept. 24. The event, which is for people living in Marion County, will be held at Perry Park, located at 451 E. Stop 11 Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As...
Refinery fire, hurricane activity threaten trend of falling gas prices
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indiana fell again last week, dropping more than 10 cents per gallon according to GasBuddy.com and AAA. The average price in metro Indianapolis Monday was less than $3.80 per gallon. But an electrical fire that shut down BP's Whiting refinery and increased storm...
Dutch soldier dead after downtown Indianapolis shooting
The soldiers were shot at the Hampton Inn downtown. Lauren Kostiuk has more on what happened and how the city is responding.
Indianapolis releases youth housing grant recipients
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders announced recipients of the Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant Program on Monday. The $4 million program provides youths and young adults emergency and transitional housing for the next three years. “Addressing the root causes of violence is critical to making Indianapolis a safer...
Fishers firefighters show artistic talents with unique American flags
FISHERS, Ind. — (NOTE: See the video below for Carlos Diaz's entire interview with Fishers firefighters Scott Carr and Rob Demlow.) Two Fishers firefighters have discovered a way to honor America and their fellow first responders, while also showing off their artistic side — and making a little extra money on the side.
Donated van gives Carmel mother battling cancer new lease on life
CARMEL, Ind. — A wheelchair-accessible van donated to a Carmel family is giving them a new lease on life. Jill Olecki is a mother of five who has been battling cancer for three years. She was first diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February 2019. She...
Marion County prosecutor blames Indy gun violence on permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS — Candidates for Marion County prosecutor spoke out against a weekend of gun violence in Indianapolis. Incumbent Ryan Mears, a Democrat, blamed some of the violence on Indiana’s new permitless carry law, while his Republican challenger blamed the current prosecutor’s policies. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
2 found dead in Fishers home, police say
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Wednesday morning. Fishers police were called to Cumberland Place Village, a neighborhood on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road, after a caller threatened they would take their life.
Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning. According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.
Indiana students chat with astronaut on International Space Station
INDIANAPOLIS — Kids at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis got the chance to chat with astronauts on the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Dr. Kjell Lindgren is commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-4 mission. He is focused on studying changes in the immune system associated with age. But he took some time Tuesday to have fun chatting with some young Hoosiers.
ISP: 53-year-old man found dead in Connersville cemetery was shot
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help from the public after a 53-year-old man was found dead in the Connersville cemetery. The Fayette County coroner determined Thomas Combs died from a gunshot wound. Police with the Pendleton District responded to a report of a deceased man...
IMPD: Man critically injured in northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 65th Street and Johnson Road, near Skiles Test Nature Park, around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Indianapolis man killed in motorcycle crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the south side of the city Saturday night. Indiana State Police said 40-year-old John Byers died in a crash on I-465 near East Street at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators determined Byers drove off the road and struck...
Marion woman on moped killed in crash with semi-truck
MARION, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a woman riding a moped was hit by a semi-truck that, investigators say, disregarded a red light to cause the crash. Marion police officers and state troopers were called to the crash just before 10:15 p.m. Monday night. Troopers say...
