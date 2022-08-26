Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Western Nevada under extended heat advisory for Labor Day weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded their excessive heat watch to a heat advisory for western Nevada for the upcoming holiday weekend. Dangerously hot conditions including temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees are forecasted over the weekend. The advisory...
FOX Reno
Four vehicle crash causes traffic backup on eastbound I-80 near Nevada State Line
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Traffic is backed up on eastbound I-80 near the Nevada State Line due to a four vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m. on August 31, the California Highway Patrol, Truckee (CHP) tweeted about a crash involving four vehicles, and that drivers should expect delays.
FOX Reno
Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
FOX Reno
Tipped semi trailers on I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway cause delays
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tipped semi trailers closed traffic on southbound I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway junction in south Reno Tuesday morning. Authorities with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol say southbound traffic was delayed because of tipped semi trailers blocking the second and third lanes. A heavy duty tow arrived around 9:30 a.m. to clear the lanes.
FOX Reno
Momentum building again for large regional athletic park along Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Momentum is building once again to create a large regional athletic park just south of the Truckee River between Rock and McCarran boulevards. The conceptual plan for the so-called Living River Parkway, last updated in late 2019, shows at least eight flat fields, four baseball/softball diamonds, an amphitheater, trail systems and more.
FOX Reno
Multiple agencies retrieve old dynamite near Lake Tahoe, causes traffic shut down
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Multiple agencies responded to a report of an explosive at State Route 28 (SR-28) near Lake Tahoe Monday morning, causing road closure for over five hours. According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), at around 9:36 a.m., a citizen...
FOX Reno
RTC offering free shuttle rides to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will be offering free transit to the annual Best of the West Nugget Rib Cook Off this week, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort. From Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5,...
FOX Reno
NV Energy asking customers to conserve electricity during heat wave
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is asking its customers to do their part during the upcoming heat wave by conserving electricity. In an email sent Tuesday night, the utility said higher temperatures usually lead to increased A/C usage causing increased power bills. NV Energy...
FOX Reno
Some Washoe Valley residents upset over lack of courtesy on area trails
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nextdoor app in Washoe Valley, Nevada, has been flooded with complaints by recreators and residents over the recent lack of trail etiquette. The News 4 & Fox 11 team spoke with residents who say the issue happens from time...
FOX Reno
Nonprofit developer set to build 160-unit affordable housing project in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Kansas-based nonprofit developer is set to break ground this week on a 160-unit affordable housing complex in Carson City. The Sierra Flats project, located east of I-580 and south of Highway 50 off Airport Road, will bring 40 units for seniors and 40 units for families in phase 1. Phase 2 will include an additional 80 units.
FOX Reno
National Pain Awareness Month
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — National Pain Awareness Month is observed in September every year. Dr. Denis Patterson with Nevada Advanced Pain Specialists joined Fox 11 to talk about ways to manage chronic pain. Watch for more.
FOX Reno
"Great Resignation" is more like the "Great Jump" for our region says UNR researcher
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — We are used to hearing of the "Great Resignation" on a national level as employees continue to voluntarily quit their jobs. However, here in our region, a University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), researcher -- Brian Bonnenfant -- said what we are experiencing is what he is calling the "Great Jump."
FOX Reno
Labor Day in Virginia City: Events, activities and annual parade
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Virginia City will be bustling this weekend as locals and tourists ring in Labor Day in the home of Nevada's famed Comstock Lode. Events kick off Saturday with Civil War reenactments, battle trains and a mining drilling context. Festivities will last through the Monday holiday parade downtown and even a heat advisory for western Nevada over the long weekend.
FOX Reno
Bird scooters allowed on UNR campus to start new school year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Bird scooters are now allowed on the UNR campus to start the 2022-2023 school year. Geofencing that previously prevented the electric scooters from entering the university campus had disappeared as of Monday. The university announced the expansion of the scooter program...
FOX Reno
Desert Skies Middle School evacuated because of spray can
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Students and staff at Desert Skies Middle School were briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after a student brought a spray can to school and released it into the building. Representatives of the Washoe County School District say the contents of the...
FOX Reno
Joe Lombardo campaign office vandalized Wednesday morning
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The campaign office of Republican Nevada Governor candidate Joe Lombardo was vandalized Wednesday morning. A twitter account belonging to the Lombardo campaign shared a photo of a broken window from the South Virginia St. Office this afternoon. Our team won't be...
FOX Reno
Gov. Sisolak declares Nevada's first Environmental Justice Day
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News4-Fox11) — Governor Steve Sisolak declared August 29 as "Environmental Justice Day" and the State has compiled resources for residents to use in marking the occassion. Today is now the first Environmental Justice Day declared in Nevada. The governor's office has gathered a set of resources...
FOX Reno
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
FOX Reno
Douglas County Secret Witness seeking info on 15-year-old runaway
MINDEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a runaway teen who left their Gardnerville home. 15-year-old Joseph Altig left home on foot and has not returned. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or Investigator...
FOX Reno
Nevada Museum of Art commissions public work of art as part of expansion project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As a part of Nevada Museum of Art's plans to complete a $60 million expansion project, the museum has commissioned artists David Allen Burns and Austin Young, who comprise the Fallen Fruit Collective, to create a large-scale public work of art entitled "Monument to Sharing".
