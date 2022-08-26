ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

FOX Reno

Western Nevada under extended heat advisory for Labor Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded their excessive heat watch to a heat advisory for western Nevada for the upcoming holiday weekend. Dangerously hot conditions including temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees are forecasted over the weekend. The advisory...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Tipped semi trailers on I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway cause delays

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tipped semi trailers closed traffic on southbound I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway junction in south Reno Tuesday morning. Authorities with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol say southbound traffic was delayed because of tipped semi trailers blocking the second and third lanes. A heavy duty tow arrived around 9:30 a.m. to clear the lanes.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Momentum building again for large regional athletic park along Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Momentum is building once again to create a large regional athletic park just south of the Truckee River between Rock and McCarran boulevards. The conceptual plan for the so-called Living River Parkway, last updated in late 2019, shows at least eight flat fields, four baseball/softball diamonds, an amphitheater, trail systems and more.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

NV Energy asking customers to conserve electricity during heat wave

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is asking its customers to do their part during the upcoming heat wave by conserving electricity. In an email sent Tuesday night, the utility said higher temperatures usually lead to increased A/C usage causing increased power bills. NV Energy...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Nonprofit developer set to build 160-unit affordable housing project in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Kansas-based nonprofit developer is set to break ground this week on a 160-unit affordable housing complex in Carson City. The Sierra Flats project, located east of I-580 and south of Highway 50 off Airport Road, will bring 40 units for seniors and 40 units for families in phase 1. Phase 2 will include an additional 80 units.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

National Pain Awareness Month

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — National Pain Awareness Month is observed in September every year. Dr. Denis Patterson with Nevada Advanced Pain Specialists joined Fox 11 to talk about ways to manage chronic pain. Watch for more.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Labor Day in Virginia City: Events, activities and annual parade

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Virginia City will be bustling this weekend as locals and tourists ring in Labor Day in the home of Nevada's famed Comstock Lode. Events kick off Saturday with Civil War reenactments, battle trains and a mining drilling context. Festivities will last through the Monday holiday parade downtown and even a heat advisory for western Nevada over the long weekend.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Bird scooters allowed on UNR campus to start new school year

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Bird scooters are now allowed on the UNR campus to start the 2022-2023 school year. Geofencing that previously prevented the electric scooters from entering the university campus had disappeared as of Monday. The university announced the expansion of the scooter program...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Desert Skies Middle School evacuated because of spray can

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Students and staff at Desert Skies Middle School were briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after a student brought a spray can to school and released it into the building. Representatives of the Washoe County School District say the contents of the...
SUN VALLEY, NV
FOX Reno

Joe Lombardo campaign office vandalized Wednesday morning

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The campaign office of Republican Nevada Governor candidate Joe Lombardo was vandalized Wednesday morning. A twitter account belonging to the Lombardo campaign shared a photo of a broken window from the South Virginia St. Office this afternoon. Our team won't be...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Gov. Sisolak declares Nevada's first Environmental Justice Day

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News4-Fox11) — Governor Steve Sisolak declared August 29 as "Environmental Justice Day" and the State has compiled resources for residents to use in marking the occassion. Today is now the first Environmental Justice Day declared in Nevada. The governor's office has gathered a set of resources...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
OREGON STATE
FOX Reno

Douglas County Secret Witness seeking info on 15-year-old runaway

MINDEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a runaway teen who left their Gardnerville home. 15-year-old Joseph Altig left home on foot and has not returned. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or Investigator...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

