The Associated Press

IMF set to provide $2.9 billion to help crisis-hit Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The International Monetary Fund will provide Sri Lanka $2.9 billion over four years to help salvage the country from its worst economic crisis under a preliminary agreement the agency announced Thursday. The arrangement will work to restore financial and macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability as well as unlock the country’s growth potential, the IMF team visiting Sri Lanka said in a statement. The package is contingent on approval from the IMF management and executive board, as well as on receiving assurances from Sri Lanka’s creditors, which include countries like China, India and Japan, that debt sustainability will be restored. “Debt relief from Sri Lanka’s creditors and additional financing from multilateral partners will be required to help ensure debt sustainability and close financing gaps,” the statement said.
financefeeds.com

Singapore to curb crypto leveraged bets, impose suitability tests

Regulators in Singapore said they may implement consumer protections for crypto investors, which could include suitability tests, curbs on leverage trading and credit facilities. Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), signaled this stance on Monday. He added that the regulator may restrict retail investment in...
financefeeds.com

Virtuzone taps Binance Pay to expedite company formation in UAE

UAE company formation specialists Virtuzone is teaming up with Binance to accept cryptocurrency payments for business setup through the latter’s proprietary payment technology. The alliance makes Virtuzone the first company in the UAE to accept cryptocurrency payments for business setup through Binance Pay. Set to boost the growth of...
The Associated Press

China rejects UN report on Uyghur rights abuses in Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — China has denounced a long-delayed U.N. report that was released over its protest and that says the government’s arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity. Human rights groups and the Japanese...
The Independent

Asian shares track Wall Street slide on expected rate raises

Asian shares were lower Thursday, tracking the broad slide on Wall Street, as investors braced for higher interest rates and inflation worries for some time. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Sydney, South Korea and China. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 1.6% in afternoon trading to 27,655.35. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.8% to 6,861.70. South Korea's Kospi shed 1.9% to 2,424.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.7% to 19,622.87, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2% to 3,194.95. The slide in the Nikkei came despite signs of improvement in the Japanese economy. A study by the Finance Ministry on corporate financial...
financefeeds.com

European Union open to Hashdex’s Crypto ETPs following Swedish approval

“We are focused on building on the recent successful launch of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP in Switzerland.”. The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA) has allowed Hashdex AG to list exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the European Union, following approval of its European Base Prospectus. As always, the approval...
financefeeds.com

Mt. Gox creditor refutes reports on dumping 150,000 bitcoin

Mt. Gox creditors will get their BTC and BCH repayment in tranches, steadily being distributed out over several months. Eric Wall, a Mt. Gox creditor, has dismissed the rumors that all of the roughly 150,000 BTC sent to creditors would soon be offloaded into an already stressed bear market. He also confirmed that no payouts in crypto would occur in the next three weeks.
financefeeds.com

Boost Your Profits with the Best Trading App

Investors worldwide are looking for the best way to protect their money against inflation. The global economy is probably at a dire point. While there’s hope inflation is peaking, several of the most significant economies may be on the verge of recession. Germany has posted 37.2% producer inflation as...
financefeeds.com

SolidusX celebrates six months of FX, Crypto, CFD brokerage powered by Devexperts

“We’ve succeeded in creating a product that incorporates advanced trading tools in a simple and easy-to-use platform. The result is that online trading has never been easier.”. It’s been six months since SolidusX launched operations after a partnership with Devexperts to power its retail brokerage offering crypto, forex, and...
