Tulsa Soup Kitchen, Grocery Pantry Celebrates 3 Years At New Location

Tulsa's largest soup kitchen and pantry is celebrating three years of helping people in need inside its new facility.

When Iron Gate opened its doors Friday, volunteers served up a special menu to celebrate three years of helping feed Tulsans who are hungry.

"We are celebrating today with some special meals starting with our breakfast casserole, and we have some topo chico thanks to Coca-Cola," said Executive Director Carrie Henderson.

Every morning, 365 days a year, Iron Gate volunteers serve breakfast to anyone who is hungry. Henderson said it's a passion to help that wouldn't be possible without volunteers.

"They help us serve our meal, they put together our grocery bags, they help us on the pantry line. So, we really couldn't do it without our volunteers," Henderson said.

Henderson said they put together nearly 5,000 pounds of groceries and serve nearly 700 plates of food each day.

"Serving the meal every day is really important to our guests who are unsheltered and are looking for a start to their day and then providing groceries to families who just need a little help," Henderson said.

Terrance Pemberton has been coming to Iron Gate for more than 10 years. He said the people who work here have become his extended family.

"I don't have any family in Oklahoma, but I'm definitely not alone," Pemberton said.

Iron Gate also partners with local organizations to offer home assistance, mental health care, and family assistance. Programs which Pemberton said he wouldn't have known about otherwise.

"A lot of times you don't even know about stuff that can help you or benefit you." Pemberton said. "When they partner with family children's and Iron Gate, it becomes known."

Iron Gate said it is always looking for more volunteers. For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit Iron Gate's website here.