Little Falls will work to acquire land for 18th Street project

The city of Little Falls will take the next step toward constructing an extension of 18th Street Southeast.

City Engineer Greg Kimman updated the City Council on the project at its meeting, Aug. 15. He first expressed interest in extending the street from Mary Anne Avenue — just south of Tractor Supply Company — to Airport Road, or 138th Street, in November 2020. At that time, he said it was the most likely area of town where there will be future development.

At the meeting, Aug. 15, he said the original plan was to get appraisals done, acquire the land and build the road all within a couple of years. A few uncertainties and rising costs have thrown a wrench into that plan, however.

“Looking at where prices are at for construction as well as, kind of, the uncertainty in terms of what may or may not develop over in that area, what I’m asking of the Council and just confirming it, is that we would acquire the right of way and then we would kind of wait to see how it develops before we do any sort of construction, whether it would be the utilities or the street work in that area,” Kimman said.

In the map he showed to the Council — which is also accompanying this story — he said the areas highlighted in green are upland areas that can be used. The light blue areas indicate wetland that the city needs to avoid as much as possible. If the latter is impacted, the city will have to buy credits for it.

That won’t be cheap.

According to Kimman, Highway 10 is used as a dividing line between the metro area to the east and south, and the Aitkin Region, to the west. The metro area, where the extension of 18th Street Southeast is located, is much more expensive in terms of purchasing credits for wetland disruption, he said.

“I tried to get us into the Aitkin one just because we are so close, but they said it doesn’t matter,” Kimman said. “The lines are where the lines are and nothing’s going to change. We tried everything to avoid as much as possible to minimize it.”

As such, the extension of the street would not continue straight south, which Kimman said would be ideal. That would disrupt a greater portion of wetland. To minimize that impact, there will be a curve in the road near the city limits.

The current plan would impact .76 acres of wetland.

“Any idea on cost?” asked Council Member Brad Hircock.

“The appraisals do have the cost in there,” Kimman said. “Once we make those offers to the individual property owners, then we will present that. As of right now, we haven’t let that number out just yet. Per acre-wise, it’s consistent with all of them. That’s what we would be doing. Whatever one gets, they all get, so to speak.”

Council Member Raquel Lundberg asked Kimman if he foresees any issues acquiring the land needed for the project. Kimman said the city is fortunate in that it will only have to acquire land from three property owners.

He expected the process to go “relatively easy.” He did note, however, that the city will deal with any issues that arise when they come up.

“With any sort of roadway or any sort of right of way acquisition, you have the potential for that,” Kimman said.