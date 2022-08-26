ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Little Falls will work to acquire land for 18th Street project

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 5 days ago

The city of Little Falls will take the next step toward constructing an extension of 18th Street Southeast.

City Engineer Greg Kimman updated the City Council on the project at its meeting, Aug. 15. He first expressed interest in extending the street from Mary Anne Avenue — just south of Tractor Supply Company — to Airport Road, or 138th Street, in November 2020. At that time, he said it was the most likely area of town where there will be future development.

At the meeting, Aug. 15, he said the original plan was to get appraisals done, acquire the land and build the road all within a couple of years. A few uncertainties and rising costs have thrown a wrench into that plan, however.

“Looking at where prices are at for construction as well as, kind of, the uncertainty in terms of what may or may not develop over in that area, what I’m asking of the Council and just confirming it, is that we would acquire the right of way and then we would kind of wait to see how it develops before we do any sort of construction, whether it would be the utilities or the street work in that area,” Kimman said.

In the map he showed to the Council — which is also accompanying this story — he said the areas highlighted in green are upland areas that can be used. The light blue areas indicate wetland that the city needs to avoid as much as possible. If the latter is impacted, the city will have to buy credits for it.

That won’t be cheap.

According to Kimman, Highway 10 is used as a dividing line between the metro area to the east and south, and the Aitkin Region, to the west. The metro area, where the extension of 18th Street Southeast is located, is much more expensive in terms of purchasing credits for wetland disruption, he said.

“I tried to get us into the Aitkin one just because we are so close, but they said it doesn’t matter,” Kimman said. “The lines are where the lines are and nothing’s going to change. We tried everything to avoid as much as possible to minimize it.”

As such, the extension of the street would not continue straight south, which Kimman said would be ideal. That would disrupt a greater portion of wetland. To minimize that impact, there will be a curve in the road near the city limits.

The current plan would impact .76 acres of wetland.

“Any idea on cost?” asked Council Member Brad Hircock.

“The appraisals do have the cost in there,” Kimman said. “Once we make those offers to the individual property owners, then we will present that. As of right now, we haven’t let that number out just yet. Per acre-wise, it’s consistent with all of them. That’s what we would be doing. Whatever one gets, they all get, so to speak.”

Council Member Raquel Lundberg asked Kimman if he foresees any issues acquiring the land needed for the project. Kimman said the city is fortunate in that it will only have to acquire land from three property owners.

He expected the process to go “relatively easy.” He did note, however, that the city will deal with any issues that arise when they come up.

“With any sort of roadway or any sort of right of way acquisition, you have the potential for that,” Kimman said.

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Sheriff IDs St. Cloud Man Killed By Train on Friday

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man killed after getting hit by a train in Sherburne County on Friday has been identified. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell died after being hit by an Amtrack train. The sheriff’s office says he was standing on the tracks around 9:00 a.m., just east of Clear Lake when he was struck. The incident happened near Highway 10 and 97th Street.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Sauk Rapids man killed in farming accident

A Sauk Rapids man died from a fall while working on a farm in central Minnesota Monday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said 76-year-old Michael Zirbes died from his injuries after he was taken to a nearby hospital. It happened Monday just after 4 p.m. in a field near the...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
SIDE LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Little Falls, MN
Government
City
Little Falls, MN
Bring Me The News

2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash

Two men – one from Minnesota, and the other from Las Vegas – were killed in a ultralight crash in Crow Wing County this past weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 28 at about 6:44 p.m. Deputies received a report that a plane took off near Emily, Minnesota but never reached its destination.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

One dead after being hit by Amtrak train near Minnesota's Clear Lake

The stopping of an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker, Minnesota Friday also caused delays for this freight train. Photo: Sky 11. A man died Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the man was...
Outdoor Life

Minnesota Kid Lands Two 50-Inch Muskies in Two Days

Few ever forget the fish they caught as kids. Maybe the fish grow a little larger over time, or the fights become more strenuous, but those childhood angling adventures stay branded in most memory banks well into adulthood. Noah Moss of Aitkin, Minn. will certainly remember the third week of...
AITKIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota

EMILY, Minn. -- A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials.Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old passenger, Lee Cemensky, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Both died at the scene of the crash Sunday in some woods northwest of Emily. Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan.The Federal Aviation Administration says the 2010 Cygnet aircraft crashed under "unknown circumstances' while attempting to land. 
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The City Council#Tractor Supply Company
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
346
Followers
347
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy