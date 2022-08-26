ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Re(turn) to the River festival in GR Saturday

By Michele DeSelms
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h50F4_0hX6HCfx00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new music and arts festival came to Monroe North in Grand Rapids this Saturday.

Re(turn) to the River happened on Aug. 27 from 12 p.m. to 10 pm. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. hosted the first annual festival to celebrate the riverwalk and parts of the Monroe North neighborhood. The event featured live music, art, food and games from 555 Monroe up to Canal Park.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MqL5B_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rd3lg_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jeo6V_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vf5in_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwiih_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QU48S_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1GWb_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpwKW_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rUlg_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0wuI_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICjaG_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CD9HW_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7o7r_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UxZU_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icIHH_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3gKg_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGjiC_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H78z7_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4S2w_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SeASJ_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2Fuf_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anJcR_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CyiX_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcYVJ_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObTsL_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVyVF_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oi0wq_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3co3r9_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n797x_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNpZD_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETYyR_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0TwQ_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTTew_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYUmk_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Im0T_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DbOK_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhLQ4_0hX6HCfx00
    The Re(turn) to the River Festival in Grand Rapids on Aug. 27, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

DGRI says the festival is in line with the GR Forward plan to activate public spaces and elevate the arts in Downtown Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lowellsfirstlook.com

Along Main Street: 207 W. Main Street

The Lowell Area Historical Museum is taking us on a stroll along Main Street and sharing the history of buildings in Lowell’s historic downtown. To learn more about Lowell history, visit the museum website to explore its collection of local artifacts and records. Address: 207 W. Main. Date Built:...
LOWELL, MI
98.7 WFGR

Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?

Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
WLNS

PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
LANSING, MI
98.7 WFGR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15

Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Arts Festival#Downtown Grand#Canal Park#Live Music
grmag.com

Burger chain coming to Bridge Street

A “non la” is a conical leaf hat, an iconic image associated with Vietnam and probably the furthest image that comes to mind when one thinks of an American-style hamburger. So is it a Vietnamese burger? Not exactly. Nonla Burger, coming in October to 449 Bridge St. NW...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway

Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
SAUGATUCK, MI
WWMTCw

Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Storm causes widespread power outages in this area

More than 9,000 locations and residences in Allegan County were still without power as of Tuesday morning as a result of a late summer storm that passed through this area Monday afternoon. Some residents reported their power wouldn’t be restored until Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. The outage closed Wayland Union Schools for the day. Shown at left are power lines that were ignited by a felled tree near Steeby Elementary on East Superior Street. The town went dark Monday evening, with only sites to the west near the expressway showing any signs of life. Many just north of Wayland had power restored at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, completing 10 hours of lightless and powerless challenges in. northeastern Allegan County. Consumers Energy crews still were working feverishly Tusday.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy