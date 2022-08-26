Re(turn) to the River festival in GR Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new music and arts festival came to Monroe North in Grand Rapids this Saturday.
Re(turn) to the River happened on Aug. 27 from 12 p.m. to 10 pm. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. hosted the first annual festival to celebrate the riverwalk and parts of the Monroe North neighborhood. The event featured live music, art, food and games from 555 Monroe up to Canal Park.
DGRI says the festival is in line with the GR Forward plan to activate public spaces and elevate the arts in Downtown Grand Rapids.
