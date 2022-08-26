ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

KVUE

Texas School Safety Center demonstrates intruder audits

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting in September, students, teachers and staff at Texas public schools will see inspectors conduct random intruder audits on campuses. On Wednesday, the agency in charge of those audits let the KVUE Defenders see what they'll actually look like. KVUE met up with Texas School Safety...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Experts say campus police need yearly active shooter training

AUSTIN, Texas — Parents want to know their child is protected. In May, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Despite their training to confront an active shooter, law enforcement stayed back. The shooter continued to kill inside the classroom. Police waited down the hallway for more than an hour. Federal agents finally entered the classroom and killed the gunman.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Teenager arrested in connection with threat at Lockhart High School

LOCKHART, Texas — The Lockhart Police Department on Monday morning arrested a 16-year-old student in connection with a threat written in a girls' bathroom at Lockhart High School. Images of the threat circulated on social media over the weekend. The images showed a written threat, which the district confirmed...
LOCKHART, TX
KVUE

SWAT call ends in Round Rock following reported burglary

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department said a SWAT call to the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon has ended. Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Meet the candidates running for mayor of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — It may not feel like it, but the November election is right around the corner. Aug. 22 was the deadline for candidates to file paperwork to run for mayor of Austin, so we now know who voters can choose between to take the city's top job.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Gov. Abbott announces adoption of $85B TxDOT 10-year transportation plan

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan. The program includes plans to spend $7.3 billion on Austin-area roads over the next 10...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest' to be held in San Marcos in September

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos residents are getting ready to shell-ebrate good times. The "Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest" kicks off next month. The month-long festival is held every September as a celebration of the city's quirky history and culture, including its official designation as the "Mermaid Capital of Texas."
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Georgetown Animal Shelter returns to appointment-based operations

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Overcrowding and staff shortages have forced the Georgetown Animal Shelter to return to appointment-based operations. The shelter said it would close to walk-in traffic starting Monday, Aug. 29. The shelter said staff turnover and an increase in animal intakes have created a need for staff to...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Austin police locate missing woman, 85

AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
AUSTIN, TX
