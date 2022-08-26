Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
Texas School Safety Center demonstrates intruder audits
AUSTIN, Texas — Starting in September, students, teachers and staff at Texas public schools will see inspectors conduct random intruder audits on campuses. On Wednesday, the agency in charge of those audits let the KVUE Defenders see what they'll actually look like. KVUE met up with Texas School Safety...
Experts say campus police need yearly active shooter training
AUSTIN, Texas — Parents want to know their child is protected. In May, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Despite their training to confront an active shooter, law enforcement stayed back. The shooter continued to kill inside the classroom. Police waited down the hallway for more than an hour. Federal agents finally entered the classroom and killed the gunman.
Kyle police partnering with DFPS to provide gunlocks to households in need
KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department (KPD) is partnering with the Hays and Caldwell County Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to provide extra safety measures for households that have guns. In a Facebook post, KPD said it will provide 200 gunlocks to Child Protective Service...
Teenager arrested in connection with threat at Lockhart High School
LOCKHART, Texas — The Lockhart Police Department on Monday morning arrested a 16-year-old student in connection with a threat written in a girls' bathroom at Lockhart High School. Images of the threat circulated on social media over the weekend. The images showed a written threat, which the district confirmed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hays County commissioners approve wage increases for corrections, law enforcement officers
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously passed an increase for corrections and law enforcement officers. The county currently has a shortage of corrections officers, and Corrections Bureau Captain John Saenz said that means overtime for officers. "Just the stress of having to work, be on...
Construction, drought reportedly causing increase in Austin rat problems
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video, about a rat problem in Pflugerville, was published in 2020. A number of factors have caused problems for local rodents – and now those rats are causing problems for residents. The Austin American-Statesman reports that a mix of new construction,...
Police appeal to public in search for 2020 North Austin murder suspect
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of murdering a 16-year-old in the Tech Ridge area in September 2020. Franco Javier Maldonado, 22, has an outstanding warrant for the murder of Luke...
SWAT call ends in Round Rock following reported burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department said a SWAT call to the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon has ended. Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVUE
'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
Former student arrested after allegedly posting photo near Rouse High School with a pistol
LEANDER, Texas — An 18-year-old former student of Rouse High School was arrested after he allegedly posted a photo in front of the school while holding a pistol. According to the Leander Police Department, Joseph Ellis has been charged with terroristic threat. A school resource officer was notified about...
Meet the candidates running for mayor of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — It may not feel like it, but the November election is right around the corner. Aug. 22 was the deadline for candidates to file paperwork to run for mayor of Austin, so we now know who voters can choose between to take the city's top job.
Gov. Abbott announces adoption of $85B TxDOT 10-year transportation plan
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan. The program includes plans to spend $7.3 billion on Austin-area roads over the next 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
KVUE
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
KVUE
'Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest' to be held in San Marcos in September
SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos residents are getting ready to shell-ebrate good times. The "Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest" kicks off next month. The month-long festival is held every September as a celebration of the city's quirky history and culture, including its official designation as the "Mermaid Capital of Texas."
Georgetown Animal Shelter returns to appointment-based operations
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Overcrowding and staff shortages have forced the Georgetown Animal Shelter to return to appointment-based operations. The shelter said it would close to walk-in traffic starting Monday, Aug. 29. The shelter said staff turnover and an increase in animal intakes have created a need for staff to...
Austin police locate missing woman, 85
AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
KVUE
Hays County commits millions to outsourcing inmates to a private detention center
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County commissioners are spending more money to send inmates to detention centers in other counties. The newest deal is with a private detention center in Haskell County, north of Abilene. It’s a tri-party deal with both Haskell County and LaSalle Corrections West. Hays...
KVUE
Austin mayor discusses council pay raises, eviction ordinances
The Austin City Council recently approved pay raises for its members. Austin Mayor Steve Adler joined KVUE Daybreak to discuss that decision.
Commissioners vote to increase minimum wage to $20 an hour for Travis County employees
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted unanimously to raise wage to County employees to $20 an hour. "A lot of employees have been waiting a long long time to make more and survive in this community," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Margaret Gómez. "Let's make an investment in our employees."
KVUE
Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0