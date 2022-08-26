RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a habitual runaway teenager in the area. Police said 16-year-old Areli Servin is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They said she is possibly with her friend, Emily. However, he current location is unknown.

RED BLUFF, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO