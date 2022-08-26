ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Attack on mother, daughter among the latest violence at CTA 95th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and daughter were violently attacked after getting off a Red Line train at the 95th Street Station.The pair were beaten and robbed by as many as ten people during the afternoon rush, but the violence didn't end there.CBS 2's Chris Tye traveled to the station on Tuesday and found himself at the center of another violent encounter.As the CBS 2 crew was preparing the story on the mother and daughter who were attacked, another woman was attacked. She was hit and maced in the face by a mob, although it's unclear if it was the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Violent Crime#Chicago Police Say
WGN News

Gary tire shop owner shot and killed, 1 other wounded

GARY, Ind. — Police in Indiana are searching for the gunman who left one dead and one wounded in a shooting at a Gary tire shop. Gary police said around 5 p.m. on Monday, they were flagged down by a person near Ridge Road and Georgia Street. The person told them there was someone shooting […]
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

At Least 8 Dead, 24 Injured in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

At least eight people have been killed and 24 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said. In the most recent deadly shooting, a woman was shot and killed following a car chase just outside the 22nd District Police Station in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times. Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man fatally shot in neck on West Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot in the neck in South Austin early Sunday morning. According to police, a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck near the 4900 block of West Superior Street at around 2:06 a.m. There was a gun retrieved from him. The man was transported to […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy