Chicago man fired shots at man during road rage incident on expressway: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of being involved in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident Monday. Jalynn L, Powell, 21, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding. At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers responded...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
Teen Accused of Committing 9 Armed Carjackings Across Chicago in a Single Day
Two teens are facing felony charges in connection with a string of armed carjackings this month, with one of the suspects accused of pulling off nine heists on the same day. Authorities filed charges against a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old Wednesday afternoon, accusing both in connection with a series of carjackings in the month of August.
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
2 teens accused of whirlwind carjacking spree in Chicago
Chicago Police say they’ve arrested two teenagers accused in more than a dozen carjackings — nine of them crammed into a period of just over 28 hours.
fox32chicago.com
Pilsen man charged with reckless conduct after blocking CTA Red Line exit while armed
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Pilsen man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct after causing a disturbance at a CTA Red Line station in South Loop. Nehemiah Knox was seen by police blocking access to the entrance/exit of a CTA Red Line station near East...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 48, in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was standing outside around 8:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Lowe Avenue when a vehicle approached and an unknown offender started firing shots. The...
Attack on mother, daughter among the latest violence at CTA 95th Street Red Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and daughter were violently attacked after getting off a Red Line train at the 95th Street Station.The pair were beaten and robbed by as many as ten people during the afternoon rush, but the violence didn't end there.CBS 2's Chris Tye traveled to the station on Tuesday and found himself at the center of another violent encounter.As the CBS 2 crew was preparing the story on the mother and daughter who were attacked, another woman was attacked. She was hit and maced in the face by a mob, although it's unclear if it was the...
Gary tire shop owner shot and killed, 1 other wounded
GARY, Ind. — Police in Indiana are searching for the gunman who left one dead and one wounded in a shooting at a Gary tire shop. Gary police said around 5 p.m. on Monday, they were flagged down by a person near Ridge Road and Georgia Street. The person told them there was someone shooting […]
Chicago police searching for West Side armed robbery crew
The Chicago police are alerting West Side residents about a group of armed robbers that struck on three separate occasions earlier this month. A black Chevy SUV was used in all 3 robberies.
Man charged with shooting into Humboldt Park restaurant, killing man
CHICAGO - A man is accused of shooting into a Humboldt Park restaurant where his ex-girlfriend worked, fatally striking a patron sitting at the bar Friday night. Police said Charlie Moreno, 41, fired shots through the front window of Curramba Colombian Restaurant Bar, 2701 W. Division St., around 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said.
Alderman decries 'urban terrorists' who killed woman outside cop station
New information emerged Monday about a fatal shooting outside the Morgan Park District police station on the Southwest Side. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
Chicago shooting: Man convicted of committing murder to keep position in Evans Mob street gang
Pierre Robinson faces up to life in prison for committing murder to maintain his position in a Chicago street gang, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Deadly Shooting After Car Chase Outside Morgan Park Police Station Leaves Woman Killed, Man Injured
A woman was killed and man was wounded Sunday night in a shooting following a car chase just outside the 22nd District Police Station in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, according to police. At approximately 8:47 p.m. in the 1900 block of Monterey Avenue, the two were traveling northbound in a...
NBC Chicago
At Least 8 Dead, 24 Injured in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
At least eight people have been killed and 24 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said. In the most recent deadly shooting, a woman was shot and killed following a car chase just outside the 22nd District Police Station in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, according to police.
CBS News
Man grazed by bullet in head while sitting inside vehicle in South Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded following a shooting in South Chicago Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue around 10:48 a.m. Police said the victim, 24, was sitting in his vehicle when another pulled beside him, and someone inside begin firing shots.
fox32chicago.com
Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times. Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.
NBC Chicago
‘A Pillar of Light:' Woman Killed on Cicero Avenue After Speeding Car Loses Control
As Chicago police look to crack down on illegal street racing, a 40-year-old woman was killed near Midway Airport by a vehicle that careened out of control on Cicero Avenue over the weekend. According to police, Shawman Mereis was visiting Chicago with her boyfriend and was on her way to...
Man fatally shot in neck on West Side
CHICAGO — A man was shot in the neck in South Austin early Sunday morning. According to police, a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck near the 4900 block of West Superior Street at around 2:06 a.m. There was a gun retrieved from him. The man was transported to […]
Stunt drivers caught on video taking over Chicago streets again near McCormick Place
"I can't even put it into words... 300 to 400 young people just converge on this community and it becomes gridlock."
NBC Chicago
