Spalding County, GA

Day care under investigation after multiple reports of child abuse in Spalding County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga — A state-licensed day care in Spalding County is under investigation after Griffin police said they received multiple reports of child abuse.

Connie Pound, 61, is facing multiple charges including aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

“A lot of black eyes, a lot of bruised faces and it was finally enough to charge her this time,” said parent Macy Jones.

Jones filed a complaint two years after her 1-year-old daughter came home on multiple occasions with suspicious injuries including a bruised eye and a broken leg.

Investigators initially closed the case, classifying the injuries as accidental.

This week, Griffin police reopened Jones’ case after new allegations and evidence surfaced.

“I feel every emotion,” said Jones. “I’m angry and sad because I trusted her.”

The state-licensed day care has now been suspended after more than 25 years.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins went to the day care located at Pound’s home on Hanover Drive but no one answered the door.

Rawlins also attempted to call the listed phone number for the day care but no one picked up.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

