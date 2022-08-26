Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Texas Gas Regulator Adopts Weatherization Rules Ahead of Winter
(Bloomberg) -- Texas’s top oil and natural gas regulator adopted a new set of weatherization rules more than a year and a half after a deadly winter storm hit the state and left millions without power for days and left more than 200 people dead. The three elected Republican...
MySanAntonio
Crist leaving US House to focus on Florida governor race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist submitted his resignation from Congress on Wednesday to focus on his gubernatorial campaign against Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist said in a phone interview Wednesday that his resignation would be effective at the end of the day. He noted...
MySanAntonio
Abbott claims raising the age to buy an assault-style rifle is 'unconstitutional' based on recent court rulings
Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that it would be unconstitutional to increase the minimum age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21 years old — a key proposal Uvalde parents have called for after an 18-year-old gunned down their children’s school in May. “It is clear that...
MySanAntonio
Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state’s ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. . The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care” in violation of the Indiana Constitution. It asks for a judge to block the law from going into effect on Sept. 15, arguing the ban “will infringe on Hoosiers’ right to privacy, violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities, and includes unconstitutionally vague language.”
MySanAntonio
Counties with the most seniors in Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
MySanAntonio
Texas parent arrested after 4-year-old brings loaded gun to school
A Texas man was arrested on Wednesday, August 31, after his 4-year-old child took a loaded gun to school. The discovery of the firearm prompted a lock down at JFK Elementary in West Oso ISD, the school district said in a statement. Police did not clarify what type of gun was brought to the school.
