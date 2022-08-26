Read full article on original website
Local News Digital
Woman arrested after CPD recovers stolen vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Officers with the Columbus Police Department (CPD) recovered a stolen vehicle after arresting a woman with multiple warrants Thursday evening. At approximately 5:45 p.m., CPD officers received a notification from a Flock camera regarding a stolen vehicle entering the city. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop near SR 46 and Carr Hill Road.
Wave 3
Motorcyclists question Louisville road safety after recent fatalities
A Jeffersonville funeral director is facing charges after decomposing bodies were found inside his business. Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Jefferson County Public School mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last...
Wave 3
Driver hospitalized after semi overturns near McNeely Lake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a semi truck overturns on a road near McNeely Lake, south of the Highview neighborhood, on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cooper Chapel Road and Pennsylvania Run Road on reports of...
Wave 3
Lanes reopened on I-265 South near Old Henry Road following crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lanes have reopened on the Gene Snyder Freeway near Old Henry Road following a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening, according to TRIMARC. The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. near mile marker 29 of I-265 South, TRIMARC officials confirmed. Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
vincennespbs.org
Person saved from rollover crash
A rollover accident sent one person to the hospital. The Washington Township Fire Department in Daviess County reports they responded on Monday morning to the crash with entrapment. One person was extricated from a vehicle on it’s top in a ditch. They were taken to Daviess Community Hospital. The...
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
Wave 3
Several injured after vehicle flees traffic stop and crashes, driver runs off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for the person who was driving a car that fled from a traffic stop and later caused a multi-vehicle accident. Around 1:15 a.m., Shively police attempted to stop a car at Dixie Highway and Gagel Ave., but the car wouldn’t stop and continued south on Dixie.
Wave 3
20-year-old man killed in Okolona neighborhood motorcycle crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified a 20-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash in the Okolona neighborhood on Tuesday evening. Nathan Young, 20, died due to multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash at Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Body found near Whiteland motel, Johnson County Coroner says
The Johnson County Coroner's Office says it's investigating after a dead body was found in a field near a Whiteland motel.
Wave 3
Multi-vehicle crash on I-71 North near I-264 blocks all lanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is at a standstill on I-71 North near I-264 due to a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday night. TRIMARC officials said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred on I-71 North at mile marker 5.2, near the I-264 interchange.
Man and woman found dead in Fishers home Wednesday morning
The Fishers Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman who were found in a home Wednesday morning.
Wave 3
Officials identify Georgia man found shot, killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was found shot and killed inside a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood has been identified. Kelvin Sam Jr., 24, from Conyers, Ga., was shot and killed on North 19th Street on Tuesday evening, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
WRBI Radio
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit
— A man is facing several charges after a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning that went from Greensburg to Shelby County. Greensburg Police say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle on the 3300 block of North Michigan Road shortly before 3 am Sunday when the driver refused to stop.
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana to go to a home […]
Wave 3
Ky. officials offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of copper wire thieves
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, officials are offering a reward leading to arrests. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Wednesday there would be a $2,500 reward for information leading to arrests and prosecution of...
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-265 South near Old Henry Road due to crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on the Gene Snyder Freeway near Old Henry Road due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to TRIMARC. The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. near mile marker 29 of I-265 South, TRIMARC officials confirmed. Three vehicles are reportedly involved in the crash....
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed a in crash in the Okolona neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 6 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested Stephen Hart, 53, of Vincennes on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, being a habitual traffic violator for life, and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 157.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police detective arrested after stealing a gun from evidence
BLOOMINGTON – A probable cause affidavit filed in Monroe County Circuit Court 9 in the case against Indiana State detective Daniel Crozier started after Crozier has a strange conversation with a coworker. Crozier was arrested on felony charges of theft of a firearm and official misconduct. An evidence specialist...
bcdemocrat.com
Police blotter for week of Aug. 30
BEAN BLOSSOM — A 19-year-old from Brown County has been charged with a Level 6 felony for auto theft after he reportedly stole a utility vehicle from Bill Monroe’s Music Park and Campground earlier this summer. On July 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was notified by...
