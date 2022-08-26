Motorcyclist dies after crashing into condos in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist has died after running from police officers and crashing into condominiums on Scenic Highway, according to Pensacola Police.

Officers tried to pull the motorcyclist over when a registration check showed the motorcycle was stolen but the driver sped away from them, police said. The motorcycle crashed into Bay Winds Condominiums at Scenic Highway and Chipley Avenue just before 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The driver died but no one else was hurt.

This area of Scenic Highway is expected to be closed for several hours. Florida Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation.

