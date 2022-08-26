ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into condos in Pensacola

By Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist has died after running from police officers and crashing into condominiums on Scenic Highway, according to Pensacola Police.

Officers tried to pull the motorcyclist over when a registration check showed the motorcycle was stolen but the driver sped away from them, police said. The motorcycle crashed into Bay Winds Condominiums at Scenic Highway and Chipley Avenue just before 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The driver died but no one else was hurt.

Florida professor explains impact of Biden’s student loan forgiveness

This area of Scenic Highway is expected to be closed for several hours. Florida Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation.

Comments / 6

Linda Maher
4d ago

We have become so cynical. We may need to check our attitudes. We've all made bad decisions but thank God we didn't die. We lived and learned.

Reply(1)
3
Eric
5d ago

I guess he won’t be stealing anything else! Here’s yet again another lesson that when the cops say pull over, pull over!

Reply
3
