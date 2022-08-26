As previously reported, Samoa Joe has wrapped filming on Peacock’s Twisted Metal, where he will play the murderous clown Sweet Tooth. Will Arnett will be doing the voice. But now that Joe is done, it seems that he is free and clear to return to AEW. This was confirmed by Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, who said that Samoa Joe is “back” in AEW and that he should return to TV “any week now.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO