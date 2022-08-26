Read full article on original website
WWE & Amazon File Joint Lawsuits Against 13 Title Belt Counterfeiters
– WWE and Amazon today announced a joint lawsuit against 13 defendants for producing counterfeit WWE Championship title belt replicas on the market. You can see the full press release on the lawsuits below:. FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT AGAINST COUNTERFEITERS. Amazon teams up with WWE, filing suit to protect customers...
USA Network Employees Reportedly Pleased With Recent WWE Raw Changes
WWE Raw has undergone a number of changes since Triple H took over creative, and people USA Network are happy about them according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that several sources at USA Network and NBC Universal have spoke with tem about the changes, which have led to an increase in the ratings, and expressed happiness with the tweaks in the show.
Note On AEW Status of Samoa Joe Following Completion of Twisted Metal
As previously reported, Samoa Joe has wrapped filming on Peacock’s Twisted Metal, where he will play the murderous clown Sweet Tooth. Will Arnett will be doing the voice. But now that Joe is done, it seems that he is free and clear to return to AEW. This was confirmed by Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, who said that Samoa Joe is “back” in AEW and that he should return to TV “any week now.”
Tyson Fury Will Reportedly be in Attendance at WWE Clash at the Castle
– According to a report by Louis Dangoor for GiveMeSport, recently retired and undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury is set to appear at WWE Clash at the Castle later this weekend. WWE has not yet announced that Fury will be at the show, but Fury is expected to be in attendance.
FTR Figured They Would Face The Young Bucks At AEW All Out
FTR believed that they were likely to get a rubber match against the Young Bucks when AEW All Out came about, and they recently weighed in on that not happening. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood spoke with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport ahead of their match alongside Wardlow against Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
