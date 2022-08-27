ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Mama bear, four cubs euthanized after breaking into home in Aspen

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vb70x_0hX6Fy6P00

Mama bear, four cubs euthanized after breaking into home in Aspen 02:31

It's not an uncommon story for Coloradans; bear breaks into home, bear leaves home.

But what is uncommon is five bears all being put down in one go, four being cubs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said last week they got a call of a bear and its cubs in a home, they dispatched an officer but a sheriff's deputy beat them there and said the bear had left.

CPW came the next morning and set up a trap for the animals in the event they came back. Lo and behold, all of them did, looking for another quick meal in the home.

CPW said the resident's window on the ground floor was not locked, and therefore the bear was able to climb in.

"A lot of people think just closing your window or leaving it open just a hair is safe but it is not," Kurtis Tesch, District Wildlife manager for CPW explained.

"Even if your window is not closed all the way, not locked, there is still that quarter inch of wiggle room that they can get their claws in and once they get it, it is kinda like a loose tooth. Once they get it wiggling they are going to work it until they get it all the way open," Tesch.

The bears were tranquilized and caged, before being moved off-site and euthanized.

"Based on human health and safety, those bears had to go, we determined that the bears were in the house and they had to be put down, based on the amount of tracks and skat in the house we came to the conclusion that it was multiple bears in the house, mom and several of the cubs so they all had to be put down at that point," Tesch said.

Right now the bears are entering a phase called hyperphagia when the animals are trying to consume as much as possible before they hibernate. CPW warned even though we've seen a lot of rain this year bears are still having a hard time finding food.

"You would think that their food source would be great right? But unfortunately, we had a late frost back in June around June 20 that stunted a lot of it." Tesch said.

Comments / 889

Gunner1226
5d ago

There should be charges pressed for animal cruelty. They were already tranquilizer they should have relocated them. There was NO NEED to kill 5 innocent animals looking for food. If you want to live out in their territory then be sure to keep your house closed up tight.

Reply(86)
1013
Tabitha Sage
5d ago

Everybody seems to forget that when they move to where bears live, you are moving into their DOMAIN(their home) the bears were there first. And humans started building on the bears land. It's not the bears fault, it's the humans, for taking over the bears land.And with everything that's going on in the world and these poor bears starving, because humans ruin everything. They are only coming out like this because they are hungry and have babies to feed. the bears are getting used to the humans being in their territory because it's been going on for awhile.So these poor babies and their mama paid the price of losing their lives because they are hungry and the humans taking over their territory. BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LAZY TO DO THEIR JOB, BY MOVING THEM AWAY FROM HUMANS, THEY TAKE THE POOR ANIMALS AND KILL THEM.I am very upset, I am an animal advocate and I fight very hard with petitions and Congress men to change the lives of animals.

Reply(25)
504
Fed Up American.
5d ago

They could have been moved to the mountains they did not have to be killed. You people don't care it's just easier to do than relocate them.

Reply(29)
462
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Homeowner: Window was open when bear family broke into Aspen house

The euthanization of a bear sow and her four cubs Sunday, Aug. 14, outside of the same residence where they’d rummaged through the kitchen left the person who reported the bears with conflicting emotions. “I feel really sick about it, but I understand, especially having my children and grandchildren...
ASPEN, CO
CBS Denver

Breckenridge sees more tourism on weekdays than weekends

In an announcement that comes as a shock to many, the mountain town of Breckenridge is busier on the weekdays than on the weekends. I know, we were shocked too.Breckenridge Tourism Office's Lauren Swanson said there are a few things that go into that fact, but a major one is the return of one group of visitors. "We believe that it is a strong indication that group business travel and conference travel is returning," Swanson said. "We are excited to have all the businesses back."Businesses like Breckenridge Distillery, with Josh Swy behind the counter, serving those folks who are coming Monday...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Lifestyle
Aspen, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Eagle County Schools asks people to house teachers as rents rise

Eagle County Schools is asking homeowners to take in teachers looking for housing. The district currently holds the master lease to 37 rental units under construction in Edwards and is soon breaking ground on 12 units available for purchase in Eagle. However, 50 employees are on a wait list for housing and Superintendent Philip Qualman said in the letter that educators turn down job offers in the county daily because of the inability to secure housing. As a result, Qualman says there are many vacant positions in the district and schools are "stressed to capacity."The base salary for teachers in Eagle County...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado man sentenced after admitting to killing girlfriend

A Leadville man was sentenced to 36 years in prison Monday, after admitting to killing his girlfriend last year.Jesus Alejandro Artica, 34, was sentenced to 36 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for murdering his girlfriend, Yolanda Lacome, 35.Artica pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on July 7. As part of his plea deal, he cannot seek a reduction in today's maximum sentencing but will receive 595 days' credit for time served.On Jan. 12, 2021, police responded to the Mt. Massive Townhomes, near Highway 24 and West 12th Street, after they received a call from a man who said he...
LEADVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
58K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy