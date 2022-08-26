Read full article on original website
San Diego behind bars: Which areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
San Diego Family Circle offering food assistance program
The San Diego Family Circle has announced a food assistance program aimed to help vulnerable members of the community.
KPBS
San Diego fields complaints on parking, homeless issues most
The city of San Diego has fielded about 235,000 complaints this year through late August from residents concerned about issues affecting their quality of life. One issue – parking violations – topped the list of concerns for residents, according to the reports filed through the city’s Get It Done app. San Diego residents are concerned with both 72-hour parking and parking zone violations, which combined made up nearly 40,000 reports so far this year.
Heat wave in San Diego leads to air conditioning concerns
Francisco Alvarez, the owner of Rockstar Plumbing with 20 years of experience in HVAC, says a dirty filter is the number one reason your A/C might not be working.
Councilwoman tries to ease worries that Ocean Beach may be next in effort to lift coastal height limit
San Diego City Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell tried to ameliorate fears raised during the Ocean Beach Town Council’s latest meeting that the 30-foot height limit for coastal structures could be abandoned because of a major redevelopment plan for the city’s sports arena property in the Midway District. Campbell, whose...
Tijuana customs finds $46,000 USD stashed inside passenger door of San Diego vehicle
Tijuana, Baja California — Mexican Customs in Tijuana located a driver who attempted to cross into Mexico with more than $46,000 USD. The cash was found during a random inspection of a private vehicle Sunday when they tried to cross the Baja California land border. Elements of the National...
Changes coming to San Diego’s street sweeping program
Changes are coming to the City of San Diego’s street sweeping program on Sept. 1.
Dozens of homeless people forced out of Harborside Park in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Harborside Park in Chula Vista is now officially closed. Chula Vista Police showed up just after 7 am on August 31 and told dozens of homeless people who have been staying at the park to leave. Fences now surround the park’s exterior to keep them out.
Real estate agents say 'no' housing recession in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The real estate days are gone, where you once could offer $100,000 over the asking price, multiple offers, and two days on the market, according to real estate agents in San Diego. The housing market is cooling off and with higher interest rates. However, there's talk...
The best horchata in California can be found in San Diego
A new list published by Yelp says that California's best cup of horchata can be found in America's Finest City.
City of Chula Vista clears homeless encampment at Harborside Park
The city of Chula Vista is moving forward with its plan to close Harborside Park temporarily. Crews are working to clear a large homeless encampment from the site.
San Diego gets another chance to defend itself in the trip-and-fall case that initially awarded woman $900,000
SAN DIEGO — A Superior Court Judge is giving the city of San Diego another chance to defend itself in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by a 74-year-old woman who stepped in a pothole outside of the Clairemont Mesa Post Office. As first reported by CBS 8, the city had...
San Diego Woman Creates Unique Way to Address Bullying
With schools back in session across San Diego County, a local theatre troupe has released a creative, new tool to help kids cope with bullying. It’s called “Baffle Away Bullying!” -- a video designed to help kindergarten through third-graders stand up to bullying behavior in a positive way.
Some beach bonfires in San Diego may soon be banned
San Diego is considering banning wood beach bonfires outside of city-designated rings.
Man wanted in 2016 San Diego murder arrested in El Salvador
A man wanted in a 2016 murder in San Diego was arrested Monday in El Salvador, authorities announced.
Border 32 Fire grows to 1,600 acres, evacuations in place
DULZURA, Calif. (KGTV) – Cal Fire is battling a brush fire that erupted near Highway 94 and Barret Lake in Dulzura and has prompted evacuations to some homes in the area. The Border 32 Fire, which was first reported at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, has grown to 1,600 acres and has destroyed at least one structure, according to Cal Fire. Hundreds of firefighters were called in to assist.
Fugitive Accused of Killing His Girlfriend in San Diego Arrested in El Salvador
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Tuesday that defendant Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the 2016 murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by El Salvadoran law enforcement authorities without incident. McLeod will be returned to San Diego County to face...
How to maintain your AC unit yourself and when to call the professionals
SAN DIEGO — If you have air conditioning at home, you're probably using it to stay cool through this heat wave. But if you haven't given you’re air conditioner some TLC lately, it could end up costing you. CBS 8’s Abbie Alford called up ASI Hastings to walk...
Competency decision for Larry Millete postponed
A decision on whether or not Larry Millete- the Chula Vista man accused in the murder of his estranged wife Maya Millete- is competent to stand trial was postponed in a San Diego County courtroom Monday afternoon as a forensic evaluation continues.
100+ rescued Beagles to arrive in San Diego from Virginia breeding facility
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — More than 100 beagles will be up for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society after being rescued from a Virginia-based company that breeds and sells animals for use in scientific testing. The dogs were among the 4,000 beagles seized in July from Envigo...
