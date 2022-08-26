ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego behind bars: Which areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
San Diego fields complaints on parking, homeless issues most

The city of San Diego has fielded about 235,000 complaints this year through late August from residents concerned about issues affecting their quality of life. One issue – parking violations – topped the list of concerns for residents, according to the reports filed through the city’s Get It Done app. San Diego residents are concerned with both 72-hour parking and parking zone violations, which combined made up nearly 40,000 reports so far this year.
Real estate agents say 'no' housing recession in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The real estate days are gone, where you once could offer $100,000 over the asking price, multiple offers, and two days on the market, according to real estate agents in San Diego. The housing market is cooling off and with higher interest rates. However, there's talk...
San Diego Woman Creates Unique Way to Address Bullying

With schools back in session across San Diego County, a local theatre troupe has released a creative, new tool to help kids cope with bullying. It’s called “Baffle Away Bullying!” -- a video designed to help kindergarten through third-graders stand up to bullying behavior in a positive way.
Border 32 Fire grows to 1,600 acres, evacuations in place

DULZURA, Calif. (KGTV) – Cal Fire is battling a brush fire that erupted near Highway 94 and Barret Lake in Dulzura and has prompted evacuations to some homes in the area. The Border 32 Fire, which was first reported at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, has grown to 1,600 acres and has destroyed at least one structure, according to Cal Fire. Hundreds of firefighters were called in to assist.
