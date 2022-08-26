Read full article on original website
Cimarron Turnpike begins transition to PlatePay/cashless tolling
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling in between Stillwater and Tulsa as of Tuesday. Moving to cashless tolling this week is expected to help alleviate Game Day traffic congestion ahead of Thursday's Oklahoma State University's first home football...
Crews respond to house fire in northwest OKC
Fire crews responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City near northwest 92nd street and Harvey Avenue. Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house. Neighbors have complained to the city about abandoned cars parked outside the house. No one was found inside during the first search....
OSBI identifies remains of woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The remains of a woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008 have been identified, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. The remains were identified as those of Angela Mason, who was 25 years old when several fishermen found her partially decomposed...
What's Going On In the Metro
Hump day is here and it's time to get out and have some fun. So check out some of the great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at...
Crest Foods holds groundbreaking ceremony for store in East Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Crest Foods held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new store location on Tuesday. The upcoming store will be located near the intersection of Covell and Sooner roads in East Edmond. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by several luminaries, including Gov. Kevin Stitt. He said he's...
Spencer residents "frustrated" with Midwest Boulevard bridge construction progress
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma is ranked as a bottom 10 state when it comes to the condition of bridges, according to the Oklahoman. Those findings come as today, Oklahoma City Council approved the next step in the Midwest Boulevard bridge construction project. OKC city leaders approved the engineering...
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
Oklahoma City police looking for witnesses to Bricktown fight that left one shot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for people who witnessed a fight in Bricktown late last month. Police said the fight happened near Sheridan and Joe Carter Avenue around 2 a.m. on July 31. Police said the fight led to one victim being shot. The victim...
OCSO: Person wanted on warrant barricades self in RV following pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is near SW 16th and Penn, where a person has barricaded themselves in an RV. According to OCSO, they were pursuing a person who was wanted on a warrant. The person led OCSO on a pursuit to a home located...
Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's office provides update on hand sanitizer fire
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office provided an update on a recent hand sanitizer fire on Tuesday. The fire broke out at a manufacturing building in Chickasha on August 7. "The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire along with several...
OWRB: Oklahoma needs up to $90 billion in water infrastructure improvements
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Officials are sharing more information on the water shortage response in the Seminole County town of Sasakwa. The town had an emergency water well drilled after months of issues. The town is taking samples from the well, which the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality...
Shooting leaves one person dead in Cimarron City
CIMARRON CITY (KOKH) — A shooting left one person dead in Cimarron City on Tuesday, the Logan County Sheriff's Office told FOX 25. A 47-year-old man died after allegedly shooting himself after he broke into a home on Meridian Ave. near Cooksey Rd. According to deputies, this man was...
Stillwater man running to raise pandemic awareness struck by truck in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KOKH) — A Stillwater man who is running across the country to raise awareness about those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic was struck by a truck in Texas. Grady Lambert was running on a service road on Sunday afternoon when he was struck by the truck, his...
Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater
STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m. There...
Pair arrested after Southwestern Christian University goes on lockdown
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH STAFF) — A man and his girlfriend were arrested by Bethany police after Southwestern Christian University was placed on lockdown on Monday. Police said Zachariah Larry locked himself into a dorm room at the university on Monday. According to police, Larry was wanted on a warrant...
Athlete of the Week: Midwest City's Riley Friesen
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - Riley Friesen is Midwest City’s Athlete of the Week. Golf is her game and the sport she loves. She’s been playing since middle school but its in the sixth grade that she started to take the game serious. It shows in her accomplishments. She’s...
Family of fallen Edmond officer C.J. Nelson files wrongful death lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of an Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this summer filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Oklahoma County against Jay Fite and Coontz Roofing, the construction company that he worked for. C.J Nelson's family is seeking $100,000 in damages....
New restaurant slated to open at the First National Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new restaurant is set to open in downtown Oklahoma City this week. Andrew Black, a James Beard nominated chef, is slated to open The Gilded Acorn on Thursday at the First National Center. The Gilded Acorn said it will pay homage to the Gilded...
Woman who worked at Raising Cane's in OKC accused of threatening to shoot co-worker
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former local Raising Cane's employee was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot another employee. Oklahoma City police arrested 21-year-old Vivian Tse last week. It began last October when Tse allegedly threatened a co-worker. Police said she got into an argument with an employee and...
