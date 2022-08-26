ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Cimarron Turnpike begins transition to PlatePay/cashless tolling

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling in between Stillwater and Tulsa as of Tuesday. Moving to cashless tolling this week is expected to help alleviate Game Day traffic congestion ahead of Thursday's Oklahoma State University's first home football...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Crews respond to house fire in northwest OKC

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City near northwest 92nd street and Harvey Avenue. Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house. Neighbors have complained to the city about abandoned cars parked outside the house. No one was found inside during the first search....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On In the Metro

Hump day is here and it's time to get out and have some fun. So check out some of the great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at...
SHAWNEE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
okcfox.com

Crest Foods holds groundbreaking ceremony for store in East Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Crest Foods held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new store location on Tuesday. The upcoming store will be located near the intersection of Covell and Sooner roads in East Edmond. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by several luminaries, including Gov. Kevin Stitt. He said he's...
EDMOND, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 40#Accident
okcfox.com

OWRB: Oklahoma needs up to $90 billion in water infrastructure improvements

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Officials are sharing more information on the water shortage response in the Seminole County town of Sasakwa. The town had an emergency water well drilled after months of issues. The town is taking samples from the well, which the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality...
SASAKWA, OK
okcfox.com

Shooting leaves one person dead in Cimarron City

CIMARRON CITY (KOKH) — A shooting left one person dead in Cimarron City on Tuesday, the Logan County Sheriff's Office told FOX 25. A 47-year-old man died after allegedly shooting himself after he broke into a home on Meridian Ave. near Cooksey Rd. According to deputies, this man was...
CIMARRON CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
okcfox.com

Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater

STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m. There...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Pair arrested after Southwestern Christian University goes on lockdown

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH STAFF) — A man and his girlfriend were arrested by Bethany police after Southwestern Christian University was placed on lockdown on Monday. Police said Zachariah Larry locked himself into a dorm room at the university on Monday. According to police, Larry was wanted on a warrant...
BETHANY, OK
okcfox.com

Athlete of the Week: Midwest City's Riley Friesen

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - Riley Friesen is Midwest City’s Athlete of the Week. Golf is her game and the sport she loves. She’s been playing since middle school but its in the sixth grade that she started to take the game serious. It shows in her accomplishments. She’s...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Family of fallen Edmond officer C.J. Nelson files wrongful death lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of an Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this summer filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Oklahoma County against Jay Fite and Coontz Roofing, the construction company that he worked for. C.J Nelson's family is seeking $100,000 in damages....
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy