Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)

It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic.

This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power of routine. And when Venus—planet of love and friendship —enters Virgo on September 5, which might lower the romantic heat, but increase the level of trust and reliability in your relationships. If Virgo were to pick a love language, it would probably be “acts of service”, so don’t forget that picking up someone from the airport can be hella romantic.

However, your relationships are bound for turbulence one way or another. After all, Mercury will station retrograde on September 9, turning this boat around at 8 degrees Libra. This conflict-avoidant and harmony-seeking zodiac sign has a way of smiling over the issue, which could lead to way more misunderstandings than if you had just been direct from the start! Don’t let lying by omission by the reason you’re not getting along with your SO. When a full moon in psychic and intuitive Pisces rises on September 10, it could be a major moment of catharsis, so prepare for a tsunami of emotions to be unleashed.

On September 16, sparks will fly in your relationships (but those sparks could start a forest fire if you’re not careful). Venus will square off with primal (and horny) Mars , which will rev up the heat, but it could also increase the level of conflict and anger. The sun in Virgo will also form an opposition will dreamy and disorienting Neptune in Pisces , which could cause you to romanticize a relationship and feel gypped when you realize you’re falling for the “idea” of something rather than the real thing. It’s time to rethink your expectations of your understanding of how a relationship works, especially if your dynamic is triggering you more than it’s inspiring you or comforting you.

Luckily, Libra season arrives on September 22, which will increase everyone’s desire to squash beef and find some common ground . Although you should never compromise your needs, this energy will help you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and understand where they’re coming from. As Venus opposes sensitive Neptune on September 24, it may lower your guard, so make sure you’re protecting your energy. Don’t let someone drain your energy when they wouldn’t do the same for you.

As a new moon in Libra encourages you to set an intention and embrace a new chapter on September 25, it will help you sort through relationship problems and rethink your commitment to a healthy one-on-one dynamic. As the sun in Libra forms an opposition with larger-than-life Jupiter on September 26, you’ll also get a lovely confidence boost, paving the way for success to become yours. It’s time to acknowledge that you’re a bad ass and capable of anything you put your mind to!

The month comes to an end as Venus enters Libra, the zodiac sign of its rulership. This will put your relationships in an incredibly beautiful place, encouraging you to fall in love with everyone just a little bit more deeply. Each and every one of us has something unique to offer the world and Venus in Libra wants you to have an open mind as you form a connection with the people you meet.

Here’s what your September 2022 horoscope has to say about the month ahead, according to your sun sign and/or rising sign :

How The Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Aries

Mercury will station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. Read your full Aries horoscope here .

Taurus

On September 5, you’ll receive a boost of beautiful energy as Venus—your ruling planet—will enter your fifth house of fun and pleasure. Read your full Taurus horoscope here .

Gemini

When a full moon in Pisces lights up your career sector on September 10, you can prepare for major developments to unfold in the public eye. Read your full Gemini horoscope here .

Cancer

Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your 10th house of career on September 2, which could lead you to send out a press release regarding your latest success. Read your full Cancer horoscope here .

Leo

When a full moon in Pisces rocks your eighth house of death and rebirth on September 10, you may find yourself purging the useless weight in your life. Read your full Leo horoscope here .

Virgo

Once Mercury stations retrograde in your second house of money and self-worth on September 9, you may start rethinking what you choose to place value in. Read your full Virgo horoscope here .

Libra

on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde, and because this retrograde is occurring in your first house of the self, it’s causing you see your reflection in a whole new light. Read your full Libra horoscope here .

Scorpio

When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember when you wake up in the morning! Read your full Scorpio horoscope here .

Sagittarius

Mercury will station retrograde in your 11th house of community on September 9, which could put you at odds with the people around you. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here .

Capricorn

Once Mercury stations retrograde in your ambitious 10th house on September 9, it could lead to some complications that arise, especially when it comes to your relationship with your superiors. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here .

Aquarius

Once a full moon in Pisces awakens your second house of money and self-worth on September 10, you’re realizing that not every problem can be solved with the swipe of a credit card. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here .

Pisces

You’ll have a powerful moment of truth once the full moon in Pisces rises on September 10, bringing your focus to your opinion of yourself rather than the opinions of others. Read your full Pisces horoscope here .