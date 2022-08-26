ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

LOTO businesses benefit from Shootout as summer comes to close

By Ashley Eddy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWqgE_0hX6EL5D00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People from all over are heading to the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend to watch the Shootout.

The event, featuring high-speed boat races, is something people wait for every year. For local business owners, they said it brings in much-needed revenue as summer is coming to a close.

“Shootout and Bikefest, of course, are two of the biggest opportunities we have here at the lake to see new customers coming in and some of the old customers coming out to be participants in the races,” said Bonnie Cafe Owner, Melissa Hubbard.

At the headquarters for the event, Captain Ron’s Bar and Grill, businesses set up shop in tents right next to the water.

“It’s great exposure, especially for local businesses,” said Deanna Wolff, who owns a local business.

“There are so many local businesses that it’s hard for people to visit them all. To have them all here and you just walk around, it’s great for local businesses.”

With this being one of the last big events of the summer, businesses said they are soaking it in. They know things will soon slow down.

“We know we’re about to go into a downhill spiral,” said Hubbard.

People here for the Shootout told OzarksFirst that they’ve been in town for a few days already and have explored the area.

“They come in from all over the United States,” said Hubbard. “It’s entertaining to meet with some of them.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to make local appearance in October

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9. A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
BRANSON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Staying safe on the road this Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Today AAA put out a statement reminding holiday drivers of the importance of road safety for this Labor Day weekend. Because of Missouri’s “Move Over” law, drivers must slow down and move anytime an emergency vehicle passes. “We had more than 1,000 people killed on Missouri roadways last year alone,” said Nick Chabarria […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Cars
Local
Missouri Business
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
KYTV

Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loto#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Ozarksfirst#Nexstar Media Inc
KYTV

A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
STOCKTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Greene County Library speaks with Sharing Stories of the Ozarks about their upcoming programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a new radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM. This week, host John Sellars spoke with Konrad Stump from the local history department at the Greene County Library. They conversed about the services, tours, and programs the library provides. “He’s […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Kansas Man Drowns in Stockton Lake

A Kansas man drowned Tuesday afternoon in Stockton Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 60-year-old John G. Gray of Fort Scott, Kansas, was last spoken to at 8 a.m., Monday. The circumstances of his drowning are unknown, but was pronounced dead at 2:44 p.m., by Cedar County Deputy Coroner Frank Brumfield.
FORT SCOTT, KS
abc17news.com

Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Where you can find Spirit Halloween this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Halloween is peeking its head around the corner and it’s about that time that Spirit Halloween opens its doors for the season. The two new locations for this year will both be on south Glenstone. At 2825 S Glenstone, the former Sears building, Spirit Halloween will be dwelling at Battlefield Mall for […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy