ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Cancer—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Sort Through The Skeletons In Your Closet

By Roya Backlund
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Tds3_0hX6EGfa00

You’re learning so much this month and your Cancer horoscope for September 2022 will give you a taste of what’s to come! This month begins on a high note, because Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your 10th house of career on September 2, which could lead you to send out a press release regarding your latest success. However, it could also shine a light on some information you weren’t aware of before, so don’t leave important tasks til’ the last minute.

Once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that drama in your personal life is just starting to unfold. Retrograding through your fourth house of home and family, Mercury is about to show you some of the unresolved issues that are still lingering in your domestic sphere. Whether you’re cleaning a messy house or having a nerve-wracking conversation with your parents, this retrograde is encouraging you to slowly begin solving the problem.

When a full moon in Pisces lights up your ninth house of wisdom and philosophy on September 10, it will remind you to have an open mind and to keep the faith. Take a step back and see the full picture, because focusing too much on the imperfections is impeding your ability to see the beautiful way everything is coming together.

You can expect some turbulence to trickle into your career by September 18, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing! As Mercury retrograde opposes Jupiter in your 10th house of public image, you may be facing the reality of what you can and can’t handle. If you’re overpromising and underdelivering, there’s a strong chance your bandwidth is way too full. Cut yourself some slack and start focusing on quality, not quantity. This is a sentiment to keep in mind in your relationships come September 24, when Venus opposes Neptune in your expansive ninth house , there’s a chance that rose-colored glasses may be skewing your judgment.

Once a new moon in Libra brings enchanting energy to your third house of communication on September 25, it will be a beautiful time to set the record straight and ask the questions you deserve answers to. While you can’t control how someone reacts, you can at least take charge of your side of the narrative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0hX6EGfa00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin

Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, So Prepare For Some Unexpected Blessings

Click here to read the full article. There’s a powerful full moon happening in the next few days, which means emotional tensions will continue rising. It’s not over until it’s over, and though it may feel like you can’t catch a break, remember that you can do *anything* you sert your mind to. However, if you’ve been having a rough time, read on to see which zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 8 to 14. After all, to each their own, and this is especially true when it comes to astrology. Everyone reacts differently to the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Here’s What Marc Really Thinks of J-Lo & Ben Getting Married Again & if They Ever Had ‘Bad Blood’

What her ex-husband thinks. Marc Anthony’s response to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding reveals what he really thinks of his ex-wife’s fourth marriage. J-Lo and Ben married for a second time at his estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. The wedding—which was attended by J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—came after the couple married for the first time in at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. But what does J-Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, think? A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 22, 2022,...
SAVANNAH, GA
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: August 28th to September 3rd, 2022

The week ahead brings juxtaposing energies our way. Venus in Leo and Saturn retrograde in Aquarius oppose each other on August 28th. This can lead to us feeling as though we are misunderstood and unseen by others. Many matters will consume our minds as our investments and cash flow will reach a low. The good news is that the energy will change a few days later. Action planet Mars, who is currently in the air sign Gemini, unites with Jupiter retrograde, who is in fiery Aries, on September 1st. When these two planets come together, we can expect to see an expansion of luck, love, and emotions. The desire to conquer the world and to understand others is great as both planets are pushing us to comprehend situations from a different perspective.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Horoscope#Skeletons#Slack#Your Name#Mercury
Allure

Your September 2022 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here

September brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury retrograde on September 9. See how your sign needs to prepare — and why the end of the month is ultra-romantic. Welcome to September, star babies. This month brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury...
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

September horoscopes: What this month has in store for your zodiac sign

Welcome to September. Virgo, Beyoncé included, and Libras, now is your time. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at what else is happening astrologically, which will have an impact on the collective. Venus enters Virgo on Sept. 5, making us want to work hard for life...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Net Worth When She Died Reveals How Much Money She Left William & Harry

Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
WORLD
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Cancer, Leo, Virgo: This is what your rising zodiac sign says about you

You’re much more than your sun sign—you have a whole birth chart that details each part of your life, and your rising sign concerns what people think of you the first time you meet. It is determined by the position of the sun on the horizon the moment you were born. If people keep telling you that you give off Pisces vibes but you were born during Libra season, there’s a good chance you have a Pisces rising. If your sign isn’t on the list, be sure to check the other parts in our series!
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Loyal, So Add Them To Your Friend Group ASAP

Click here to read the full article. Loyalty is invaluable—heck, even lone wolves need a support system. When you’re riding solo in the world and need someone to help you out, who’s going to be there for you? A best friend who has your back is essential! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are the most loyal, you know you have people’s backs no matter what. You keep your promises, you stay committed and when you enter a relationship with someone, you always want it to be for the long haul! Ride-or-dies are hard to come by, especially...
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

Your September 2022 Horoscope Brings Drama & Closure

Once it has begun, nothing can stop it. Of course, we’re referring to the fall edition of Mercury retrograde, beginning on September 10 in Libra before progressing into Virgo on the 23rd, finally ending its backward lurch on October 2. Those with cardinal (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) and mutable (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces) rising signs will feel the brunt of this retrograde most profoundly. Much has been said about 2022 as the karmic crucible for the fixed sign girlies (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius). It’s not to say that they’ll have it particularly easy in September, but at least the other signs, for once, can experience the feeling of waking up in anesthesia. Enjoy!
LIFESTYLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Horoscope: Luckiest day of the week for each Zodiac sign

Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Because They’re Finally Getting What They Want

Time to hunker down and get organized, because the sun is officially entering Virgo! Also—not that there’s ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology—what are the odds that Virgo season starts around the same time as the hustle and bustle of going back to school? If you’re wondering who the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 22 to 28 are, it comes as no surprise that they happen to be earth signs. There’s a seasonal shift at play this week, so be sure to pay attention to synchronicities! If you want to get to the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

63K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy