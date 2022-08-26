Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
beachconnection.net
S. Oregon Coast's Bandon Cranberry Festival Kicks Up a Colorful Storm of Taste, Music, Fun
(Bandon, Oregon) – One heckuva party will be happening shortly on the southern Oregon coast, as the 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival hits the lovely little town, with lots of the red morsels and a tradition that's closing in on a century. The Bandon Chamber of Commerce puts together the big event every year, and this one takes place on September 9-11, with most events located in Bandon City Park. (Photo courtesy Bandon Visitors Center)
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Spots With Wicked Cool Sights - and Rooms to View Them
(Oregon Coast) – Where ocean views meet superb surroundings; where the charms of the Oregon coast come in natural packages wrapped in the best of manmade accouterments. There are moments you want your incredible views with serious pampering, or at least stellar amenities. You want your cake and to eat it, too? (Above: Yachats, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Air quality advisory issued for parts of Willamette Valley, Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for the Portland-Vancouver metro area, Salem, Albany and Corvallis due to smog. The advisory is expected to last until Thursday evening. The DEQ said ozone pollution levels are...
PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat
SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage will occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to reenergize "a new underground wire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
WWEEK
It May Not Be a Hipster Magnet, but the Oregon State Fair Has Added Food Carts and Motorcycles
High-flying rides, fried food of all sorts, and farm animals are back at the Oregon State Fair, which kicked off Friday, Aug. 26, in Salem. In addition to traditional attractions, like the carnival, livestock pavilion and 4-H exhibits, some new events are on the schedule. A food cart pod and bar can be found in the Homegrown Oregon area, two shows feature riders on motorcycles, horses make their debut, and teens of the ‘90s and aughts will appreciate the concert lineup (Nelly, TLC).
Contest to crown ‘Best Restroom’ in America: Have a look at the 10 finalists
Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America's Best Bathroom? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat.
kcfmradio.com
Fatal Wreck Saturday; State of Emergency; 25K for Pioneer Museum
A Saturday morning wreck on Highway 126 claimed the life of a Florence Man. 39 year old Chad Colborn failed to negotiate a corner near milepost 29 when his Chevy Colorado left the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened early, around 6:15 in the morning. another passenger in the vehicle Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was transported via air ambulance with critical injuries. There were two other passengers 34 year old Shane Sprinkly and 24 year old Jaydon Woodruff of Eugene, both were transported with non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused a closure of highway 126 for about 5 hours while the crash was investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted by West Lane Fire, Central Lane Fire and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beachconnection.net
Pixieland Event Features New Documentary, Aspects of Oregon Coast Legend
(Lincoln City) – A new documentary on the Oregon coast's legendary Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland is being celebrated in a unique showing at Lincoln City's Bijou Theatre next week, a little film that's picked up enormous steam since it's been released on YouTube two weeks ago. The Forgotten Story of Pixieland: The Oregon Coast Amusement Park gets its own set of events on Friday, September 2 and Sunday, September 4, where the Kiwanis Club will be bringing you a slight Pixie Kitchen experience at the theater. They'll be in pixie costumes, bringing cardboard cutouts in an amusement park style, reproductions of Pixie Kitchen menus and a lot of other fun and wacky stuff that will take the viewer back in time. (Photos courtesy North Lincoln County Historical Museum)
These local theaters will have $3 movie tickets Saturday
Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.
WWEEK
State Treasurer Tobias Read Wants Distant Employees to Come to Salem—and Bear Their Own Travel Costs
The state’s new policy for employees electing to work remotely on a permanent basis is causing conflict at the Oregon State Treasury. Specifically, union-represented employees at the agency are balking at State Treasurer Tobias Read’s request that they come to the office once a quarter—and pay their own travel expenses.
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal lands
Oregon State University scientists have proposed to populate western federal lands with more beavers and wolves in order to restore ecological balance. “Rewilding the American West” is a bold proposal that identifies 11 federally owned reserves in the Western United States for wolf and beaver restoration, a process that could improve degraded land and save dozens of threatened and endangered species.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12 arrested, 21K plants seized in Oregon marijuana grow busts
Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and serve search warrants. One...
KGW
PGE shuts down power to Salem neighborhood during 90-degree heat
The outage was expected to last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Crews were working to install underground wire.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29
On August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla, operated by Alexix Moncrief (20) of Salem, struck a pedestrian, Jeremy Hofman (48) of Portland, that was in the lane of travel. Hofman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Moncrief was not injured. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.
Two years after wildfire, a veteran-led volunteer group is removing hazard trees in Lincoln County
OTIS, Ore. — The sounds of chainsaws running in the town of Otis this week is a welcome sound for the wildfire-stricken community. It's the sound of a disaster recovery response by a veteran-led humanitarian organization called Team Rubicon. The Echo Mountain Fire burned through this part of Lincoln...
Oregon State within 200 tickets of a sellout for Boise State, completion of video board expected by midweek
Oregon State’s 2022 season opener against Boise State at 7:30 p.m. in Reser Stadium is within about 200 tickets of a sellout, the school reports. With the Reser Stadium’s west side undergoing a $161 million remodel, capacity this season is 26,407. OSU is anticipating each of its six games at Reser will be sold out this season.
clayconews.com
CRITICAL INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Policen Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed...
philomathnews.com
Worker falls through opening in roof at Philomath construction site
A worker at a construction site on North 19th Street in Philomath reportedly suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after falling through an opening in the roof, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The fire department was called to the site at 1:15 p.m. to find the injured man situated on the...
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE/PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E near milepost 22. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla,...
KGW
Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0