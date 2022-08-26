ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

beachconnection.net

S. Oregon Coast's Bandon Cranberry Festival Kicks Up a Colorful Storm of Taste, Music, Fun

(Bandon, Oregon) – One heckuva party will be happening shortly on the southern Oregon coast, as the 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival hits the lovely little town, with lots of the red morsels and a tradition that's closing in on a century. The Bandon Chamber of Commerce puts together the big event every year, and this one takes place on September 9-11, with most events located in Bandon City Park. (Photo courtesy Bandon Visitors Center)
BANDON, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Spots With Wicked Cool Sights - and Rooms to View Them

(Oregon Coast) – Where ocean views meet superb surroundings; where the charms of the Oregon coast come in natural packages wrapped in the best of manmade accouterments. There are moments you want your incredible views with serious pampering, or at least stellar amenities. You want your cake and to eat it, too? (Above: Yachats, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KGW

Air quality advisory issued for parts of Willamette Valley, Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for the Portland-Vancouver metro area, Salem, Albany and Corvallis due to smog. The advisory is expected to last until Thursday evening. The DEQ said ozone pollution levels are...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat

SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage will occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to reenergize "a new underground wire...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

It May Not Be a Hipster Magnet, but the Oregon State Fair Has Added Food Carts and Motorcycles

High-flying rides, fried food of all sorts, and farm animals are back at the Oregon State Fair, which kicked off Friday, Aug. 26, in Salem. In addition to traditional attractions, like the carnival, livestock pavilion and 4-H exhibits, some new events are on the schedule. A food cart pod and bar can be found in the Homegrown Oregon area, two shows feature riders on motorcycles, horses make their debut, and teens of the ‘90s and aughts will appreciate the concert lineup (Nelly, TLC).
SALEM, OR
kcfmradio.com

Fatal Wreck Saturday; State of Emergency; 25K for Pioneer Museum

A Saturday morning wreck on Highway 126 claimed the life of a Florence Man. 39 year old Chad Colborn failed to negotiate a corner near milepost 29 when his Chevy Colorado left the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened early, around 6:15 in the morning. another passenger in the vehicle Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was transported via air ambulance with critical injuries. There were two other passengers 34 year old Shane Sprinkly and 24 year old Jaydon Woodruff of Eugene, both were transported with non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused a closure of highway 126 for about 5 hours while the crash was investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted by West Lane Fire, Central Lane Fire and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
FLORENCE, OR
beachconnection.net

Pixieland Event Features New Documentary, Aspects of Oregon Coast Legend

(Lincoln City) – A new documentary on the Oregon coast's legendary Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland is being celebrated in a unique showing at Lincoln City's Bijou Theatre next week, a little film that's picked up enormous steam since it's been released on YouTube two weeks ago. The Forgotten Story of Pixieland: The Oregon Coast Amusement Park gets its own set of events on Friday, September 2 and Sunday, September 4, where the Kiwanis Club will be bringing you a slight Pixie Kitchen experience at the theater. They'll be in pixie costumes, bringing cardboard cutouts in an amusement park style, reproductions of Pixie Kitchen menus and a lot of other fun and wacky stuff that will take the viewer back in time. (Photos courtesy North Lincoln County Historical Museum)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Polarbear

Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal lands

Oregon State University scientists have proposed to populate western federal lands with more beavers and wolves in order to restore ecological balance. “Rewilding the American West” is a bold proposal that identifies 11 federally owned reserves in the Western United States for wolf and beaver restoration, a process that could improve degraded land and save dozens of threatened and endangered species.
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29

On August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla, operated by Alexix Moncrief (20) of Salem, struck a pedestrian, Jeremy Hofman (48) of Portland, that was in the lane of travel. Hofman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Moncrief was not injured. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

CRITICAL INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Policen Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed...
MARION COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Worker falls through opening in roof at Philomath construction site

A worker at a construction site on North 19th Street in Philomath reportedly suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after falling through an opening in the roof, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The fire department was called to the site at 1:15 p.m. to find the injured man situated on the...
PHILOMATH, OR
