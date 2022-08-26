Read full article on original website
Related
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, asks for electricity conservation
The manager of California's power grid has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.
SFGate
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
SFGate
California heat wave sparks fears of fires, power outages
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state's electrical grid.
SFGate
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave
Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
SFGate
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through about 4,625 acres (1,872 hectares)...
Counties with the most seniors in California
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Daily 08-31-22: California's best-known whale dies from ship strike
The hearts of marine biologists across California sank when the first photos of a dead humpback whale in Half Moon Bay surfaced Monday morning. Read more. • My car-less trip from SF to California's oldest state park • 'Prolonged, dangerous' heat wave coming to California this week
RELATED PEOPLE
KTLA.com
Here’s who doesn’t qualify for California’s inflation relief checks
(NEXSTAR) – There are few people who would turn down a payment of up to $1,050, and millions of Californians are about to get one in the next few months. But not everyone qualifies for the highly anticipated Middle Class Tax Refund – also called inflation relief payments.
These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)
The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
SFGate
SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the California sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:40 p.m. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s...
California to Cover Aqueducts with Solar Panels to Cut Evaporation, Generate Electricity
California is about to launch an experiment to cover aqueducts with solar panels, a plan that if scaled up might save billions of gallons of otherwise evaporated water while powering millions of homes. Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District launches in mid-October amid Western North America’s worst drought in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Aug. 30
A couple of earthquakes were recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Aug. 29. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the largest, a 4.5-magnitude, was on the outer fault line west of Ferndale, CA, and the other, a 2.9-magnitude, was right at the southern junction. Both were near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Southern California wildfire shuts down I-5 near Castaic in both directions
A brush fire in Southern California shut down a section of I-5 in both directions near Castaic, 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, officials said.
Oregon wildfire prompts Bay Area Air Quality Advisory
Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Sunday and Monday due to wildfire smoke filtering down from the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon.
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
How a brewery, a bank robbery and California’s first mass murder are connected
On Sept. 27, 1906, Adolph Weber was hanged at Folsom State Prison for the murder of his mother, father, brother and sister. The story of how he got there was full of twists, turns and warning signs, and his death would forever change California law.
You can fly roundtrip from Oakland to Hawaii for less than $250
Escape from the Bay to paradise for a pretty low price.
Comments / 7