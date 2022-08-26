Read full article on original website
Kershaw County School District battling bus driver shortage
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A need for bus drivers is a common theme across many school districts, but it's a need that is affecting day-to-day operations for some workers at the Kershaw County School District. "Every day, I'm on a bus every day," says John Clinton, Kershaw County School...
Lexington County middle school teacher charged with assaulting student
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County teacher has been charged with assault following an incident that allegedly happened at a local middle school. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 58-year-old Brenda Dean Inabinette has been charged with third-degree assault and battery. Sheriff Jay Koon said in a...
Search underway for missing teen with medical conditions, Richland County deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen with medical conditions. Deputies say 17-year-old Austin Taggett was last seen in the 1900 block of Screaming Eagle Road around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Taggett, who stands 6'1" and weighs around...
Student accused of bringing loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a teenager brought a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School. Officers say around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a school administrator was told that a 17-year-old student had the weapon on campus. The administrator then reported the claim to the school resource officer, who in turn located the student.
First Black female superintendent in South Carolina passes away
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The former superintendent of Clarendon County School District One and Two has passed away, leaving many people in the Midlands reflecting on her impact. “It just was a shock to hear that Dr. Wilder passed away," said Clarendon NAACP president Willie Briggs. According to the...
Orangeburg County assessing drainage in county
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Drainage studies are being done throughout Orangeburg County. This comes as residents complain of dealing with flooding issues every time it rains. One Orangeburg resident says she's been dealing with flooding issues at her home for 10 years. “When we have a really hard rain...
Lexington District 1 names five finalists for school superintendent
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The board of trustees at Lexington School District 1 have announced five finalists for the superintendent position vacated by Dr. Gregory Little on June 30, 2022. Little resigned to take a position with the South Carolina Technical College System. The finalists were selected unanimously by the...
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
Lexington County property for sale in floodway concerns residents in Pineglen
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Residents in the Pineglen neighborhood of Lexington County tell News 19 they love the peace and quiet they have being backed up next to Kinley Creek and the nature that comes with it. Mandy Clark, one of these residents, has lived in the area for...
SC 'Endangered person alert' canceled after missing for 74-year-old found safe
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Police and SLED say an endangered person alert has been lifted after a missing elderly was found. SLED said late Wednesday that 71-year-old Larry Eugene Lindsay had been located and was safe. They did not provide additional details on the discovery, but Newberry Police later said he was found in Florence. Officers were working to reunite him with his family.
SCDOT talks Phase 2 of Malfunction Junction construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SCDOT Carolina Crossroads project team took questions and listened to concerns from the community at a Tuesday night meeting about the ongoing construction work on Malfunction Junction. Construction on Malfunction Junction started on November 8, 2021, with Phase One still ongoing and Phase Two now...
Pot of money up for grabs for nonprofits, small businesses in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Hill is the CEO of Parents Overseeing Planted Seeds and a community leader with G.A.N.G.S. for peace, two nonprofits that focus on providing grassroots services to the Columbia-area community. He describes difficulties when trying to get funding for the organizations. "There's a lot of different...
Kershaw County Fire Service will soon have a new boat to help with calls on water
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Fire Service is gearing up to enhance safety for residents on the water. Duke Energy provided a $19,000 grant to help the fire service purchase a boat, motor, and trailer. The boat that will soon be purchased will join the fleet of...
Snack time extending past kindergarten for Lexington-Richland 5 students
IRMO, S.C. — Lexington Richland 5 has extended snack time past Kindergarten and first grade for students across the district. In June the school board, including chairwoman Jan Hammond, approved $1.3 million from their general fund to go toward giving students a snack every day. "I think it's a...
Bethune hosts a free baby shower to meet needs of mothers in the community
BETHUNE, S.C. — Over 15 moms headed to the Bethune Community Center for the town's free baby shower on Tuesday. "In the town of Bethune and surrounding communities, we really don't have a shopping location," said Bethune Mayor Susan Holley. The town co-hosted the event alongside Syntrell Thompson Marketing...
Office of Gun Safety could soon be a reality in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann wants to establish an office of gun violence prevention. The measure was a main point of discussion during Tuesday's meeting of the Columbia City Council. Rickenmann says the purpose of the office would be to assess and improve factors and behaviors which lead to violent outcomes.
'Are we going to get them?' Parents concerned about not getting P-EBT funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents with school-age children were issued cards in previous years to purchase food. With the start of the new school year, they're wondering when or if those funds will be available. The Department of Social Services initially issued Pandemic EBT cards to students during the pandemic...
Sumter County call of possible drug overdose now believed to be murder; 1 in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County investigators have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man - a crime originally called in as a possible overdose. The investigation began on Aug. 19 when deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office were called to Antelope Drive near Dalzell for a man who had become unresponsive.
Irmo Police seek assistance in New Friarsgate murder investigation
IRMO, S.C. — Investigators with the Irmo Police Department are asking for assistance in solving a murder that occurred in the New Friarsgate subdivision on January 18, 2022. On that date, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired at an address on Maid Stone Circle found 21-year-old Nasir “Nas” Lewis inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Lewis later succumbed to his injuries.
Publix announces new location in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
