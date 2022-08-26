NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Police and SLED say an endangered person alert has been lifted after a missing elderly was found. SLED said late Wednesday that 71-year-old Larry Eugene Lindsay had been located and was safe. They did not provide additional details on the discovery, but Newberry Police later said he was found in Florence. Officers were working to reunite him with his family.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO