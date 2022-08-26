ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, SC
City
Kershaw, SC
Kershaw County, SC
Government
Camden, SC
Government
County
Kershaw County, SC
Kershaw County, SC
Education
Camden, SC
Education
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg County assessing drainage in county

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Drainage studies are being done throughout Orangeburg County. This comes as residents complain of dealing with flooding issues every time it rains. One Orangeburg resident says she's been dealing with flooding issues at her home for 10 years. “When we have a really hard rain...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Perry
News19 WLTX

SC 'Endangered person alert' canceled after missing for 74-year-old found safe

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Police and SLED say an endangered person alert has been lifted after a missing elderly was found. SLED said late Wednesday that 71-year-old Larry Eugene Lindsay had been located and was safe. They did not provide additional details on the discovery, but Newberry Police later said he was found in Florence. Officers were working to reunite him with his family.
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

SCDOT talks Phase 2 of Malfunction Junction construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SCDOT Carolina Crossroads project team took questions and listened to concerns from the community at a Tuesday night meeting about the ongoing construction work on Malfunction Junction. Construction on Malfunction Junction started on November 8, 2021, with Phase One still ongoing and Phase Two now...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potholes#K12
News19 WLTX

Office of Gun Safety could soon be a reality in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann wants to establish an office of gun violence prevention. The measure was a main point of discussion during Tuesday's meeting of the Columbia City Council. Rickenmann says the purpose of the office would be to assess and improve factors and behaviors which lead to violent outcomes.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News19 WLTX

Irmo Police seek assistance in New Friarsgate murder investigation

IRMO, S.C. — Investigators with the Irmo Police Department are asking for assistance in solving a murder that occurred in the New Friarsgate subdivision on January 18, 2022. On that date, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired at an address on Maid Stone Circle found 21-year-old Nasir “Nas” Lewis inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Lewis later succumbed to his injuries.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Publix announces new location in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy