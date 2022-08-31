ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capricorn—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Underpromise & Overdeliver, So Take It Slow

By Roya Backlund
 7 hours ago
You’re going places this month, Capricorn, In fact, your Capricorn horoscope for September 2022 guarantees it! As Mercury in your authoritative 10th house opposes Jupiter on September 2, you’re feeling incredibly confident in your social standing at work. However, too much confidence in your sway may make it harder to build a career with a genuine foundation. Remember, you have a finite amount of time, so make sure you’re spending it focused on the right projects.

However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your ambitious 10th house on September 9, it could lead to some complications that arise, especially when it comes to your relationship with your superiors. Try underpromising and overdelivering instead of breaking too many promises this month, because your reputation takes years to build and a moment to break! Instead of moving full-steam ahead, try spending extra time getting everything right. You’ll be glad you did when you realize it helped you avoid accidentally offending someone or making a silly mistake.

Once a full moon in Pisces glimmers through your third house of communication, it will bring you an opportunity to ask the questions you really need answers to, Capricorn. It’s also your time to set the record straight and speak your truths into the ether. Take this opportunity to make yourself clear.

You’re getting a chance to rethink the way you’re navigating your career around September 18, when Mercury retrograde forms an opposition with Jupiter in your fourth house of home and family. In fact, a relative may have an opportunity for you that you would be stupid not to explore! Either way, you’re returning to a project that may not have worked out before, but may be starting to look promising once again. However, as Venus forms an opposition with Neptune on September 24, you may find yourself spending too much time in your comfort zone, especially if it’s diverting your attention from your goals.

Luckily, a new moon in Libra will mark a powerful new beginning on September 25. As it rolls out the red carpet for your 10th house of public image, you’re putting your best foot forward and realizing that there’s still a lot of work to do when it comes to accomplishing what you’ve always dreamed of. There’s no better time experiment with something different!

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

