Libra—Your September Horoscope Says You May Be On The Verge Of An Identity Crisis

By Roya Backlund
 7 hours ago
Although you’re a lighthearted air sign who’s totally capable keeping your cool, your Libra horoscope for September 2022 proves that you’ve *definitely* got a wild side. And when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in your seventh house of partnerships, you may feel completely enthusiastic about a relationship as this month begins! However, this story is just beginning and your life is about to get *very* interesting.

After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde , and because this retrograde is occurring in your first house of the self, it’s causing you see your reflection in a whole new light. However, feeling confident and beautiful is central to your Venusian way of being, which is why this retrograde could cause some serious self-image issues if you’re being too hard on yourself. Spend time with people who love you for you, not the people who make you feel like you’re not enough. Oh, and stop being your harshest critic. It’s definitely not helping!

Luckily, a full moon in Pisces takes place on September 10, which will bring you a burst of self-love and and empathy. Because this full moon takes place in your sixth house of work and health, it’s encouraging you to return to the rituals and regimens that help you feel like you’re operating at tip-top shape. Don’t skimp on the self-care, Libra.

This retrograde is gonna get even more interesting by September 18, when Mercury forms an opposition with Jupiter in Aries and highlights another relationship development. Pay attention, because there’s a good chance the dynamic you share with someone is about to be highlighted and dissected. Are you promising more than you can realistically keep? Is someone love-bombing you to the extreme? It may be time to pull back the reigns. And when Venus—your ruling planet—forms an opposition with Neptune in your practical sixth house , you’re realizing that overdoing it right now may be draining your energy in the future. Remember—you’re always your first priority.

Once a new moon in Libra plants the seed of something new on September 25, you may begin to feel like you’re reconnecting with your true self. If you lost yourself, it’s time to find your way back to who you *really* are. Don’t feel like you need to change yourself in order to make someone else happy, because this life belongs to you and no one else! Let go of your people-pleaser tendencies, Libra.

