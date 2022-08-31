Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin

Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way.

However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and a lover, a friend or even an enemy, and if there’s still unfinished business with someone from your past, there’s a good chance they might make a reappearance! And when a full moon in Pisces rises in your 12th house of spirituality and endings on September 10, you may realize that you’re ready to put your history behind you. It’s time to acknowledge how you really feel, even if it jumpstarts a healing process that is far from linear.

By September 18, you can expect a climactic moment in your relationship to take place as Mercury retrograde opposes Jupiter in Aries … yet again. This could reignite a conversation that you thought was over, because there are still plenty of things that need to be said. Take this chance to speak your truth, because it’s time to get some closure.

When Libra season begins on September 22, it will put you in a much better position to begin sorting through the relationship dynamics that have been bringing you down. Communication is key, and if you and your partner aren’t willing to hold space for each other, how else will you be able to build trust? If you’re willing to make a decision one way or another, you may feel ready to start a new chapter together on September 25, when a new moon in Libra turns the page in your love life and your social life.

When the sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries on September 26, you may be in for a lucky break in your relationship. If you’re letting go of an ex and getting ready to start dating again, you may realize that there really is plenty of fish in the sea! If you’re overcoming a rough patch in a longterm partnership, you may start feeling confident in your feelings for each other again. Don’t let this positive energy pass you by when you can harness it by nurturing your relationships even more deeply.