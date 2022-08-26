ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday

INDIANAPOLIS – The week starts out active with thunderstorm activity on Monday across Indiana. Some storms may pose a severe wind threat with heavy downpours throughout the day, but especially in the evening. Severe storm threat Monday. Timing out the storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Albany, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Hardin, KY
City
Fern Creek, KY
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Campbellsville, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Columbus, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Old Washington, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
wdrb.com

Former KSP lieutenant colonel found guilty of plotting to steal KSP guns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury found a retired Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel guilty of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons that belonged to the department. Michael Crawford, 58, conspired to "misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to Kentucky State Police, including 19 shotguns and 2 M1A rifles," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Cincinnati#Dupont#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ballard 12#Bethlehem#F Central Hardin 37butler#F Christian Academy#F North Hardin#F Holy Cross#F Seneca 49shawnee 0f#Brownstown Central#Paoli#Gibson Southern 45n

Comments / 0

Community Policy