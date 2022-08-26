Read full article on original website
Wave 3
‘I was absolutely surprised’: Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday. According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize. “The numbers...
cbs4indy.com
Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – The week starts out active with thunderstorm activity on Monday across Indiana. Some storms may pose a severe wind threat with heavy downpours throughout the day, but especially in the evening. Severe storm threat Monday. Timing out the storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the...
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
wdrb.com
Personal income tax rate dropping to 4.5% in Kentucky starting Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's revenue has hit a mark that will lower personal income taxes. WDRB News reported about the plan to lower the tax rate earlier this year. We now know that starting Jan. 1, 2023, the tax rate will go from 5% to 4.5%. Lawmakers passed House...
wdrb.com
Louisville cancer patient becomes 1st in Kentucky to receive new type of brain cancer radiation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Treating an aggressive brain tumor that reoccurs is an enormous challenge, but a neurosurgery team at UofL Health recently used a new approach to treat a patient who is now making a promising recovery. Tom Shober, who lives in Louisville with his wife of 33 years,...
wdrb.com
Former KSP lieutenant colonel found guilty of plotting to steal KSP guns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury found a retired Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel guilty of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons that belonged to the department. Michael Crawford, 58, conspired to "misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to Kentucky State Police, including 19 shotguns and 2 M1A rifles," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
wdrb.com
Overdose Awareness Day sparks warnings from health experts, survivors amid rising deaths
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Every Aug. 31, health care providers and community activists observe Overdose Awareness Day, a chance to highlight the issues facing America and recognizing the toll it takes. The state of Kentucky saw a nearly 15% increase in overdose deaths in 2021, according to a new report...
WLKY.com
3 adults, 6 minors arrested after incident that caused early Kentucky State Fair closure
Nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident Saturday night that caused the Kentucky State Fair to close early, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 9:20 p.m., KSP said they got a report of a disturbance in front of the Midway area at the state fair. MetroSafe later...
Teacher in Ohio thinks she’s meeting with a new student’s parents, met a news camera instead!
HANNIBAL, OH (WTRF) — As teachers pack in the last-minute prep, we needed to catch one more teacher by surprise before the fall semester started. So with the principal’s call for a hurried meeting regarding one of the incoming-students, our next Golden Apple Awards winner was sent through a whirlwind of emotion! We called River Elementary […]
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
