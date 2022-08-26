ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Springfield colleges have mixed results in post-pandemic enrollments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Preliminary college enrollment numbers for the new fall semester show that Springfield’s public universities dropped while the private schools experienced gains. “COVID didn’t do any of the schools any favors,” said Michael Kolstad, the Chief of Staff for Evangel, a private, faith-based university.
Lawrence County Record

Former Law. Co. Judge George passes at 71

Former 39th Circuit Court Associate Judge and Lawrence County Prosecutor Robert George died on Friday, Aug. 26, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was 71. George worked for 30 years in law, also law enforcement. Born in Kirksville, Mo. on Jan. 27, 1951, George eventually graduated from Mt. Vernon High...
KYTV

The renter of a luxury apartment in downtown Springfield says he’s not getting what he’s paying for

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A couple living in a luxury apartment in downtown Springfield has had little or no running water since January. The Heer’s Department store building was built back in 1915. About 100 years later, in 2015 it was transformed into apartments. Some people living here say they pay a high premium for rent. They say they expect their homes to be functional or at least have repairs made in a timely manner.
KOLR10 News

Scam targets senior citizens in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A scam targeting older Greene County residents is circulating throughout the county through the mail. The form comes in the mail and requests that recipients give their name, phone, address, age, and age of their spouse. The information is then sold. The form looks similar to a Greene County tax receipt […]
sgfcitizen.org

Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield

Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
KYTV

Harmony House appoints new executive director

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harmony House is a non-profit organization in Springfield that provides shelter, advocacy, and education to victims of domestic violence. Now, the organization has a new Executive Director who is ready to continue the mission. Jared Alexander was recently appointed as the new Executive Director of Harmony...
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Springfield, MO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Springfield from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KOLR10 News

Greene County continues months-long search for jail staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nearly four months since the new jail’s opening, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) is looking to hire 60 more detention officers. “Before we actually moved to this facility, we needed at least around 100 [officers],” Deputy Paige Rippee said. “We were kind of around the 90 [officers] area and then we […]
KYTV

Springfield City Utilities warns of rise in natural gas prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Natural gas prices have more than doubled compared to 2021 prices. Springfield’s City Utilities projects that this increase, not an increase in utility rates, could lead to a 30% to 50% increase in natural gas heating costs this winter. CU says that they use measures to pay for natural gas below market value. Joel Alexander of CU says that CU is doing it what it can during the offseason to get its supply of natural gas at a lower price.
KYTV

Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
933kwto.com

Homeless Camp Shut Down in Springfield

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is clearing a homeless camp on the West side of West Bypass just South of Walmart at Sunshine. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the camp was growing and becoming a danger. He says deputies came across several hypodermic needles while clearing the camp.
KYTV

A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers posing as Christian County Sheriff’s Office deputies

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A scam is sweeping southwest Missouri. Law enforcement asks you to watch out for a man impersonating a Christian County deputy. Cheri Ikerd, from Hickory County, said on August 30, she received a call from a man who had an aggressive voice and used persuasive language, claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest and deputies could come to her house.
nixa.com

Saving Money by Changing the Way Nixa Acquires Vehicles

If you have been keeping up with vehicles sales lately, you know the car market has been crazy. Vehicle availability is at an all-time low making it very difficult to get a vehicle and the costs of those vehicles has gone up dramatically. The lead time to take delivery of a new car can be almost a year.
