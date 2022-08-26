ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

13 WHAM

Bright Spot: horse excitement for seniors

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a little horsin' around for seniors at Evergreen Place. The excitement was building Wednesday, at the assisted living and memory care community, just ask Wayne Clark. "It's gonna be super, it's gonna be a real good time, I'll tell you that,"...
13 WHAM

Food donated to families in need

Rochester, N.Y. — Helping families in need with generosity. Some 800 local families received boxes of food and other essentials Wednesday, thanks to Feed the Children, Price Right Marketplace, and the dedicated volunteers that helped out. One in six children in America live with hunger and food insecurity especially...
13 WHAM

August weather recap for Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's hard to believe that August is already fading away. Historically, this month is typically the 2nd warmest month of the year and is also usually the 2nd wettest month of the year as well. August was warm this year with an average temperature nearly 2...
13 WHAM

City declares Cool Sweep for Monday; Durand Eastman closed

Rochester, N.Y. — A Cool Sweep is in effect Monday, with temperatures expected to reach the 90s, but one popular spot will be closed. Durand Eastman Beach is not open due to a lifeguard shortage. Meanwhile, city pools, spray parks and select air-conditioned facilities will be open for extended...
13 WHAM

Man's memory lives on through blood drive

Webster, N.Y. — Joseph DiPaola died in 2002, but a blood drive held in his memory is helping save lives 20 years later. DiPaola battled leukemia for nearly a decade before he died, receiving multiple blood transfusions along the way. His family is holding a blood drive Monday to...
13 WHAM

Rochester Public Library seeks members for new Black history board

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Public Library is looking for 10 community members to serve on an advisory board to develop an archive of Black history and culture. The project's goal is to compile an online database of historical information about the city's Black community. Board members will be...
13 WHAM

Durand Eastman Beach closed due to lifeguard shortage

Rochester, N.Y. — As temperatures pushed back up into the 90s Monday, one of Rochester's top spots to cool down was supposed to be off limits – but was still packed with people. Durand Eastman Beach was technically off limits to swimmers due to a shortage of lifeguards,...
13 WHAM

Making up for lost rainfall in Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - As you already know, rainfall has been a rarity for Rochester this summer, or at least until recently. We're certainly making up for lost time, or in this case, lost rainfall. Since August 20th, Rochester has received more than 3" of rain. This has put a...
13 WHAM

Racist graffiti found at Roc City Skatepark

Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans is speaking out against racist graffiti, after a slur was found written on the pavement at Roc City Skatepark. "It’s supposed to be a welcoming place," Evans said. "Using the N-word is not a way to make people feel welcome." The city...
13 WHAM

Rochester City Hall tightens security

Rochester, N.Y. — Starting next Tuesday, Rochester City Hall will increase visitor and employee restrictions. The security changes are "in light of the increase in domestic terrorism and threats at public buildings across the nation." Beginning Sept. 6, visitors will undergo screenings, including metal detectors and bag searches, at...
13 WHAM

Warmer again by the end of the week

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After cooling temperatures down a little over the next couple days, some warmer weather will make a return by the upcoming weekend. During today, we'll see quite a bit of sunshine through some scattered clouds at times. Highs today will be in the upper 70s. Humidity will remain much lower than recent days.The breeze will pick up through the day. A few gusts this afternoon could be near 30 miles per hour.
13 WHAM

Heat advisory Monday for Rochester area

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The heat that has been building over the last couple days will reach its peak Monday. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 90s. With the high humidity levels factored in, the heat index will feel closer to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. A heat advisory will be in effect for much of the area from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.
13 WHAM

Crisis in the Classroom: Latino graduation rates dip in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — One of the largest demographics within the Rochester City School District says a lack of diversity is hurting students. A recent report found a drop in Latino graduation rates. The Ibero-American Action League is placing blame squarely on the district for creating what it calls a...
13 WHAM

Man walks from NYC to Canada to remember Harriet Tubman

Rochester, N.Y. — A man with a mission is on the move to bring history alive. Ken Johnston is walking from New York City to Canada, 500 miles to honor the 200th birthday of Harriet Tubman. Johnston calls himself a 'walking artist' drawing a picture of the work Tubman...
13 WHAM

Home Depot employee punched by alleged shoplifter in Penfield

Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at Home Depot on Panorama Trail. Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a man allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise, punched an asset protection employee in the face and shoved the employee to the ground.
13 WHAM

Urban League of Rochester hopes controversial party serves as lesson

The president of the Urban League of Rochester is calling on the couple who hosted a controversial party last month next to attend an anti-racism summit next month. Seanelle Hawkins said the party, held July 7 at the home of Nicholas and Mary Nicosia, could lead to some positive changes.
