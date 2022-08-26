Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: horse excitement for seniors
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a little horsin' around for seniors at Evergreen Place. The excitement was building Wednesday, at the assisted living and memory care community, just ask Wayne Clark. "It's gonna be super, it's gonna be a real good time, I'll tell you that,"...
13 WHAM
Food donated to families in need
Rochester, N.Y. — Helping families in need with generosity. Some 800 local families received boxes of food and other essentials Wednesday, thanks to Feed the Children, Price Right Marketplace, and the dedicated volunteers that helped out. One in six children in America live with hunger and food insecurity especially...
13 WHAM
August weather recap for Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's hard to believe that August is already fading away. Historically, this month is typically the 2nd warmest month of the year and is also usually the 2nd wettest month of the year as well. August was warm this year with an average temperature nearly 2...
13 WHAM
City declares Cool Sweep for Monday; Durand Eastman closed
Rochester, N.Y. — A Cool Sweep is in effect Monday, with temperatures expected to reach the 90s, but one popular spot will be closed. Durand Eastman Beach is not open due to a lifeguard shortage. Meanwhile, city pools, spray parks and select air-conditioned facilities will be open for extended...
13 WHAM
Loved ones lost, remembered, at International Overdose Day vigil in Rochester
On International Overdose Day, people in Rochester gathered at the Liberty Pole with photos of their loved ones and a call to action. One by one, people shared the impact addiction has had on their lives and stories of the loved ones they've lost. Jose Muniz of Rochester lost his...
13 WHAM
Man's memory lives on through blood drive
Webster, N.Y. — Joseph DiPaola died in 2002, but a blood drive held in his memory is helping save lives 20 years later. DiPaola battled leukemia for nearly a decade before he died, receiving multiple blood transfusions along the way. His family is holding a blood drive Monday to...
13 WHAM
Rochester Public Library seeks members for new Black history board
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Public Library is looking for 10 community members to serve on an advisory board to develop an archive of Black history and culture. The project's goal is to compile an online database of historical information about the city's Black community. Board members will be...
13 WHAM
Durand Eastman Beach closed due to lifeguard shortage
Rochester, N.Y. — As temperatures pushed back up into the 90s Monday, one of Rochester's top spots to cool down was supposed to be off limits – but was still packed with people. Durand Eastman Beach was technically off limits to swimmers due to a shortage of lifeguards,...
13 WHAM
Woman who hosted alleged racist party loses seat on Landmark Society board
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester woman accused of hosting an alleged racist party this summer - and who admitted to posting racist content under a pseudonym on Twitter - has been removed from the Landmark Society of Western New York. Mary Nicosia, who hosted an alleged racist party this...
13 WHAM
Making up for lost rainfall in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - As you already know, rainfall has been a rarity for Rochester this summer, or at least until recently. We're certainly making up for lost time, or in this case, lost rainfall. Since August 20th, Rochester has received more than 3" of rain. This has put a...
13 WHAM
Racist graffiti found at Roc City Skatepark
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans is speaking out against racist graffiti, after a slur was found written on the pavement at Roc City Skatepark. "It’s supposed to be a welcoming place," Evans said. "Using the N-word is not a way to make people feel welcome." The city...
13 WHAM
Rochester City Hall tightens security
Rochester, N.Y. — Starting next Tuesday, Rochester City Hall will increase visitor and employee restrictions. The security changes are "in light of the increase in domestic terrorism and threats at public buildings across the nation." Beginning Sept. 6, visitors will undergo screenings, including metal detectors and bag searches, at...
13 WHAM
Warmer again by the end of the week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After cooling temperatures down a little over the next couple days, some warmer weather will make a return by the upcoming weekend. During today, we'll see quite a bit of sunshine through some scattered clouds at times. Highs today will be in the upper 70s. Humidity will remain much lower than recent days.The breeze will pick up through the day. A few gusts this afternoon could be near 30 miles per hour.
13 WHAM
'Going outside is terrifying': Teens talk about impact of Rochester's violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Violence is a scary reality for some Rochester teens - and they talked about that Wednesday. At a summit on violence, city leaders heard powerful testimony from young people about how violence affects them every day. It was hosted by Monroe County Legislator Ricky Frazier and...
13 WHAM
Community raises money for baseball friendly wheelchair for athlete with spina bfida
Victor, N.Y. — Luke Bocach is an incoming high school freshman with a passion for baseball, who throws a killer pitch and does not let spina bifida get in his way. The 14-year-old Victor student said he has been playing the sport for about ten years, now with the Challengers, a team for athletes with physical and intellectual challenges.
13 WHAM
Heat advisory Monday for Rochester area
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The heat that has been building over the last couple days will reach its peak Monday. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 90s. With the high humidity levels factored in, the heat index will feel closer to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. A heat advisory will be in effect for much of the area from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.
13 WHAM
Crisis in the Classroom: Latino graduation rates dip in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — One of the largest demographics within the Rochester City School District says a lack of diversity is hurting students. A recent report found a drop in Latino graduation rates. The Ibero-American Action League is placing blame squarely on the district for creating what it calls a...
13 WHAM
Man walks from NYC to Canada to remember Harriet Tubman
Rochester, N.Y. — A man with a mission is on the move to bring history alive. Ken Johnston is walking from New York City to Canada, 500 miles to honor the 200th birthday of Harriet Tubman. Johnston calls himself a 'walking artist' drawing a picture of the work Tubman...
13 WHAM
Home Depot employee punched by alleged shoplifter in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at Home Depot on Panorama Trail. Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a man allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise, punched an asset protection employee in the face and shoved the employee to the ground.
13 WHAM
Urban League of Rochester hopes controversial party serves as lesson
The president of the Urban League of Rochester is calling on the couple who hosted a controversial party last month next to attend an anti-racism summit next month. Seanelle Hawkins said the party, held July 7 at the home of Nicholas and Mary Nicosia, could lead to some positive changes.
