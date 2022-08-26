ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit ninth. McCann started the past two games and three of the past four. Nido has a $2,100 salary...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

MJ Melendez leading off for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Melendez will start in left field on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Kyle Isbel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Melendez for 10.3...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Leury Garcia grabbing seat for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. Josh Harrison will move to third base in place of Garcia while Romy Gonzalez starts on the keystone and bats ninth. Harrison has a $2,200 salary on...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Slater
numberfire.com

Gabriel Davis 'not a distant No. 2" in Bills offense

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is seen by quarterback Josh Allen "as a great complement — not a distant number two — to Stefon Diggs," according to Peter King of NBC Sports. What It Means:. King says he was assured at Bills' camp that Davis' four-touchdown performance...
NFL
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catching for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. J.T. Realmuto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stubbs for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Guardians starting Will Benson in center field on Tuesday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Benson will patrol center field after Myles Straw was given a breather at home. In a matchup against Baltimore's right-hander Spenser Watkins, our models project Benson to score 5.1 FanDuel points at the salary of...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Yankees position Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop on Monday night

New York Yankees catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting eighth in Monday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Kiner-Falefa will operate the shortstop position after Oswaldo Cabrera was shifted to right field, Aaron Judge was moved to center, and Aaron Hicks was rested. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa to score 9.0 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Field#Rbi
numberfire.com

Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman leading off Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman will bat leadoff on Wednesday against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Edman was the last batter in the order on Tuesday and he provided the Cardinals with their only score of the game via a solo home run. He will move into the leadoff spot against the Reds' southpaw while the lefty-hitting Lars Nootbaar takes a seat.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Brian Serven will catch for Ryan Feltner and hit ninth. Serven has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.5 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.3 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Jorge Polanco (knee) still sidelined Wednesday for Twins

Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco (knee) is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Polanco remains out for a fourth straight game due to a knee injury. Nick Gordon will make another start on the keystone and hit seventh. Gordon has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Pirates' Greg Allen batting eighth on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Allen will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Brewers. Jack Suwinski returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 7.6 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto sitting for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Realmuto will move to the bench on Tuesday with Garrett Stubbs catching for right-hander Aaron Nola. Stubbs will bat seventh versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Stubbs for 11.6...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jace Peterson sitting for Brewers on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Peterson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Luis Urias starting at third base. Urias will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Urias for 11.9...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy