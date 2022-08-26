Read full article on original website
Elderly People Targeted for ‘Distracted Jewelry Thefts’ in California: Cops
Cops in California are looking for what they say is a team of thieves pulling a con on elderly people. Haik Ld says his 84-year-old mother was a victim of the scam. He says she and a friend were sitting outside their apartment building when a woman walked up to them. She acted like she knew them and offered Ld’s mom a new necklace. Cops say the stranger stole the elderly woman’s necklace when she placed the new one on her neck. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Officer Dragged by Car When Driver Flees Traffic Stop in Florida: Cops
Authorities say a police officer in Florida was dragged when a driver took off in the middle of a traffic stop. It happened in Port St. Lucie where police say officers pulled over 19-year-old Dylan Morgan. He allegedly told the officer he was afraid of the police. When asked if he had anything on him, he handed over a bag of marijuana, but that’s when cops say he stopped complying. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Mississippi Governor Declares State of Emergency as Residents Live Without Reliable Water Supply
Due to rain and floods, the Pearl River reached unsafe levels on Monday, leaving the Mississippi’s capital and most populous city without a dependable water supply, according to officials. In response to the failing water system in Jackson, Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves issued a statement declaring a State of...
Family Confirms 27-Year-Old Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke Dies by Suicide
A Wisconsin news personality has died by suicide. Neena Pacholke encouraged viewers to “wake up” with a smile on weekday mornings. Pacholke started as a reporter for ABC affiliate WAOW in 2017, and was promoted to morning news anchor in 2019. Neena Pacholke is survived by her parents, sister, and fiance. Her family has confirmed she died by suicide. If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.
Washington Fire and Rescue Crews Retrieve Body of Hang Glider From Tree
A Washington State hang glider was found dead in a tree on Sunday, according to local reports. The Eastside Fire and Rescue crew responded to a 911 call — initially reported as a paraglider but was confirmed to be a fixed-wing hang glider, according to the fire department. The...
