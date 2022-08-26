ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence, Daniel Craig, Viola Davis Among Stars Lined Up for Variety’s Toronto Interview Studio

By Variety Staff
 5 days ago
Variety will return to the Toronto Film Festival this year with its annual interview studio, in partnership with King’s Hawaiian.

Running from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, the Variety Studio presented by King’s Hawaiian will include interviews with cast members and directors from the top movies premiering at the Toronto Film Festival.

Talent includes Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (“The Son”); Mark Mylod, Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”); Gina Prince-Bythewood, Viola Davis, John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim and Cathy Schulman (“The Woman King”); Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Madelyn Cline (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”); Darren Aronofsky, Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Sam Hunter (“The Whale”); Peter Farrelly, Zac Efron and Ruby Serkis (“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”); Tyler Perry, Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone (“A Jazzman’s Blues”); and Lila Neugebauer, Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Polsky (“Causeway”). Talent and creators from the following projects will also participate in the studio: “Inspection,” “The Fabelmans,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Bros,” “On the Come Up,” “The Good Nurse,” “The Eternal Daughter,” “Sanctuary,” “Empire of Light,” “Devotion” and “Catherine Called Birdy.”

Cast members and directors will experience the King’s Hawaiian Lounge, which coincides with the 72-year-old brand’s debut in Canada. The space will allow guests to sample recipes featuring the brand’s iconic Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls.

Videos from the studio will be distributed across Variety’s social media platforms and on Variety.com starting on Sept. 9 and continuing throughout the festival.

