Springdale, AR

LIVE: Springdale Bulldogs vs. Harrison Goblins

By Gary Gilbert
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Lebb_0hX69QXA00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Catch Friday night high school football action on KXNW and on our website.

Springdale will look to rebound from a 1-9 record in 2021. Harrison finished last year with a 7-4 record.

You can watch the game on Springdale’s YouTube page located here .

Catch the latest high school football highlights and scores on our website.

