The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed updated COIVD-19 boosters, opening the way for a fall vaccination campaign that could blunt a winter surge if enough Americans roll up their sleeves. The new boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving in pharmacies and clinics within days. The decision by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky came shortly after the agency’s advisers voted in favor of the recommendation. The shots “can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection,” she said in a statement.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO