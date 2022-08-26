Read full article on original website
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Things to do 8/27 and 8/28 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Two Months Until Halloween. Too Early To Buy The Pumpkin?
Here is what greeted me outside Shaw’s in Bangor over the weekend. And hunger must have overwhelmed me because I didn’t see it until on the way out. And this is certainly in no way the only place you can buy your pumpkin. Grocery stores, gardening centers, and farms for certain have pumpkins for sale already.
Straps OK, But Watch Those Slogans. Bangor Schools Revise Dress Code.
Dress codes are kinda weird. When I was a youngster in junior high and high school, there was a pretty loose dress code in Hampden. Although there were definitely a few that raised eyebrows. For instance, I can understand why school kids didn't need to wear Marlboro and Budweiser shirts in school. But shorts?
Pet Of The Week: Beautiful Jewels Is A Gem Of A Lady
If you're looking for a sweet and loving companion, our SPCA of Hancock County 'Pet Of The Week', Jewels might just be an awesome fit for you. According to the SPCA's Executive Director, Nicole Rediker Jewels is ready for some company she can count on. "Jewels is a 8 year...
Officials In Maine Remind You To Slow Down In School Zones
As teachers and students all over the state prepare to start a brand new school year this week, Maine's law enforcement agencies have taken to social media to remind drivers to go slow in School Zones!. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office took to its Facebook Page to inform motorists that...
American Flags Burned in ‘Destructive’ Hermon Vandalism Spree
The Town Of Hermon Fire Department put up a request for help on its Facebook Page Monday morning:. They were asking for assistance from the public in finding out more information on some vandalism that may have occurred late Sunday night. "American flags and Service flags were taken off of...
Bangor Police Share Local Kid’s Incredible Act of Compassion
Look who is up to their up old tricks again. It's everyone's favorite community of cops (well, I guess not your favorite if you live a life of crime), the Bangor Police Department. The often-viral department has hit Facebook once again. However, this time around it's a bit of a...
Forget Flamingos: Project Graduation Raises Money With Flushes
Instead of the traditional car wash or bake sale, Bangor High School's Class of 2022 is taking a bit of an unorthodox approach to raising money for its Project Graduation festivities. Even in more recent years where organizations would "flock" lawns with a flamboyance of fake flamingos in an effort...
Aerosmith Gives A Sneak Peek Of Their Bangor Show On Sunday
The band gets “Back In The Saddle” again this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre!. It goes without saying that just about everyone is pretty psyched up for Labor Day Weekend, especially since there is a monster show coming to the Bangor Waterfront, this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre.
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
Should There Be A Law in Maine About Drive-Thru Traffic?
A Reddit user posed an interesting question about drive-thru lines. Have you ever been annoyed at a line that stretches out in the street, when you are passing by a Dunkin', or the massive amount of cars that always seem to be at the Chick-fil-A at the Bangor Mall?. When...
#tbt Have You Seen These Fun Bangor Inspired Songs & Videos?
Since it's Throwback Thursday, it seems like a good time to check out some music videos about the Queen City. There have been several fun parody songs and videos that were done right here in Bangor, and we dug up a few of our favorites!. A rap video all about...
You Can Now ‘Scoot’ Your Way Through Old Town On E-Scooters
The City Of Old Town has partnered with a Florida-based "micro-mobility company" called Bird, to offer residents here in Maine a chance to get around town on two wheels. The company has partnered with cities and towns across the nation to offer an alternative to driving a car...and with the nationwide high gas prices, we experienced this summer, that could benefit many who are simply trying to travel shorter distances without wasting gas or having a negative impact on the environment.
Beautiful Orrington House for Sale Has a Bonus Airbnb Tiny House
A beautiful house for sale in Orrington comes complete with a tiny house currently listed on Airbnb. I pass this house on Dow Road every day on my way home from work and I love the set-up. The house itself is well-kept and looks very spacious, from the outside. But then there's this cute tiny home in the backyard with a wooden walkway leading to it. I could never figure it out. Why is that house in the backyard? Then I saw the listing on realtor.com that explained it all to me.
Foodies Taste Test & Review Bangor’s Own ‘Todd’s Salsa’
Ever wonder what the experts think of Bangor’s “King of Salsa”?. There are lots of people who love to post videos to social media, where they critique various foods, so we thought it would be fun to do a min “deep dive” and see if anyone has given their two cents on our buddy, Todd Simcox and his hugely popular brands of salsa.
Man Stopped by Witnesses after Allegedly Hitting 5 Cars in Bangor
A Levant driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting five cars in Bangor over the weekend. Bangor Police received a report of an erratic driver at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main and State Streets. Sergeant Jason McAmbley tells us that by the time officers caught up to Brent Clark, 51 of Levant, he was on Broadway, being restrained by two other people.
Bar Harbor Man Died After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle
A Bar Harbor man has died after being struck by his own vehicle. Emergency responders were called to Cross Street in Bar Harbor, in the area of 15 Eagle Lake Road for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, officials found that it was the owner of the vehicle who had been hit.
Maine Firefighters Host Motorcycle Ride to Help a Boy With Cancer
The Red Knights Motorcycle Club is hosting a charity motorcycle ride this weekend that will benefit a Brownville Elementary student with cancer. Garrett Armstrong is in the 3rd grade and should be thinking about getting back to class and seeing his friends. But he was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and has started treatments once a week. Soon, that will turn into daily treatments that will continue for two years. While I'm sure he's still looking forward to school, his Mom says he's already getting very drained by the treatments. Even so, Garrett tries to keep up with everything as much as he can.
Pet Of The Week: Gorgeous & Goofy& A Great Mouser…Meet Ophelia
According to the SPCA of Hancock County's Executive Director, Nicole Rediker, if you're in the market for a new housemate who will provide both companionship and entertainment, Ophelia is the cat for you!. "Look no further, because this beautiful brown tabby is the one! At not even a year old...
Palmyra Man Allegedly Forced Victim to Undress Before Robbing Him
A Palmyra man is facing multiple charges after allegedly forcing a man to disrobe before robbing him. Dustin Smith was arrested on Wednesday at his place of work for an incident that police say happened on Sunday. Winslow Police received a report of an armed robbery just after 6:00 Sunday afternoon on Abbott Road. The suspects had fled in a vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.
Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views
It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends. Maine Tiny Home for Rent.
