Carmel, ME

I-95 FM

Two Months Until Halloween. Too Early To Buy The Pumpkin?

Here is what greeted me outside Shaw’s in Bangor over the weekend. And hunger must have overwhelmed me because I didn’t see it until on the way out. And this is certainly in no way the only place you can buy your pumpkin. Grocery stores, gardening centers, and farms for certain have pumpkins for sale already.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Officials In Maine Remind You To Slow Down In School Zones

As teachers and students all over the state prepare to start a brand new school year this week, Maine's law enforcement agencies have taken to social media to remind drivers to go slow in School Zones!. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office took to its Facebook Page to inform motorists that...
MAINE STATE
Carmel, ME
Maine Cars
I-95 FM

Forget Flamingos: Project Graduation Raises Money With Flushes

Instead of the traditional car wash or bake sale, Bangor High School's Class of 2022 is taking a bit of an unorthodox approach to raising money for its Project Graduation festivities. Even in more recent years where organizations would "flock" lawns with a flamboyance of fake flamingos in an effort...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Aerosmith Gives A Sneak Peek Of Their Bangor Show On Sunday

The band gets “Back In The Saddle” again this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre!. It goes without saying that just about everyone is pretty psyched up for Labor Day Weekend, especially since there is a monster show coming to the Bangor Waterfront, this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date

Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
UNITY, ME
I-95 FM

Should There Be A Law in Maine About Drive-Thru Traffic?

A Reddit user posed an interesting question about drive-thru lines. Have you ever been annoyed at a line that stretches out in the street, when you are passing by a Dunkin', or the massive amount of cars that always seem to be at the Chick-fil-A at the Bangor Mall?. When...
I-95 FM

You Can Now ‘Scoot’ Your Way Through Old Town On E-Scooters

The City Of Old Town has partnered with a Florida-based "micro-mobility company" called Bird, to offer residents here in Maine a chance to get around town on two wheels. The company has partnered with cities and towns across the nation to offer an alternative to driving a car...and with the nationwide high gas prices, we experienced this summer, that could benefit many who are simply trying to travel shorter distances without wasting gas or having a negative impact on the environment.
OLD TOWN, ME
I-95 FM

Beautiful Orrington House for Sale Has a Bonus Airbnb Tiny House

A beautiful house for sale in Orrington comes complete with a tiny house currently listed on Airbnb. I pass this house on Dow Road every day on my way home from work and I love the set-up. The house itself is well-kept and looks very spacious, from the outside. But then there's this cute tiny home in the backyard with a wooden walkway leading to it. I could never figure it out. Why is that house in the backyard? Then I saw the listing on realtor.com that explained it all to me.
ORRINGTON, ME
I-95 FM

Foodies Taste Test & Review Bangor’s Own ‘Todd’s Salsa’

Ever wonder what the experts think of Bangor’s “King of Salsa”?. There are lots of people who love to post videos to social media, where they critique various foods, so we thought it would be fun to do a min “deep dive” and see if anyone has given their two cents on our buddy, Todd Simcox and his hugely popular brands of salsa.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Man Stopped by Witnesses after Allegedly Hitting 5 Cars in Bangor

A Levant driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting five cars in Bangor over the weekend. Bangor Police received a report of an erratic driver at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main and State Streets. Sergeant Jason McAmbley tells us that by the time officers caught up to Brent Clark, 51 of Levant, he was on Broadway, being restrained by two other people.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Bar Harbor Man Died After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle

A Bar Harbor man has died after being struck by his own vehicle. Emergency responders were called to Cross Street in Bar Harbor, in the area of 15 Eagle Lake Road for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, officials found that it was the owner of the vehicle who had been hit.
BAR HARBOR, ME
I-95 FM

Maine Firefighters Host Motorcycle Ride to Help a Boy With Cancer

The Red Knights Motorcycle Club is hosting a charity motorcycle ride this weekend that will benefit a Brownville Elementary student with cancer. Garrett Armstrong is in the 3rd grade and should be thinking about getting back to class and seeing his friends. But he was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and has started treatments once a week. Soon, that will turn into daily treatments that will continue for two years. While I'm sure he's still looking forward to school, his Mom says he's already getting very drained by the treatments. Even so, Garrett tries to keep up with everything as much as he can.
BROWNVILLE, ME
I-95 FM

Palmyra Man Allegedly Forced Victim to Undress Before Robbing Him

A Palmyra man is facing multiple charges after allegedly forcing a man to disrobe before robbing him. Dustin Smith was arrested on Wednesday at his place of work for an incident that police say happened on Sunday. Winslow Police received a report of an armed robbery just after 6:00 Sunday afternoon on Abbott Road. The suspects had fled in a vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.
PALMYRA, ME
I-95 FM

Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views

It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends. Maine Tiny Home for Rent.
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

