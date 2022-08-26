Read full article on original website
Related
Seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich were a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century, DNA study reveals
Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
U.S. Bans Some A.I. Chip Exports to China, But Allows Nvidia to Continue
The U.S. government this week has issued guidance about banning semiconductor giants from exporting A.I. and advanced chips to China, in an attempt to prevent Chinese military and A.I. development. But Nvidia says U.S. officials backtracked on one part of that ban today, and will continue to allow the company to develop one of its A.I. chips overseas. However, there are still broad ramifications for the ban, including economic and consumer-focused issues. Vinh Vuong, CEO of Garrison Fathom, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
Comments / 0