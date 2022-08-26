Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Crews Brought by Boat and Helicopter to Fight Multiple New Fires in Difficult to Access Land Near Klamath Glen
Since yesterday afternoon several fires have started in the difficult to access area around Hwy 169 south of Klamath Glen in northern Humboldt County. The Johnson Fire which started yesterday afternoon about 3:30 p.m. is under control at a little over six acres. However, three new fires started this morning...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: 37,000 Acres Burned So Far; Clear Skies Allow For Air Support, But Also Encourage Fire Activity
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Fires:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 36,944 acres with 54% containment and 1,890 personnel assigned to the incident.
informedinfrastructure.com
Wetlands Restoration: White Slough Project Engineers a Model for the Future
In addition to being the first project in Humboldt Bay to tackle a failing levee, sea-level rise and the loss of important habitat by improving infrastructure, the White Slough Tidal Wetlands Restoration Project provides a resilient living shoreline and flood protection for ranchlands and roads (part of US 101). This pilot project would become a team effort, spanning five years, two project leaders, three project managers and many other dedicated professionals.
kymkemp.com
SRLC Sees Dramatic Drop in Containment (54%) Due to Updated Perimeters
Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 14:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 34,076 acres with 54% containment and 1,922 personnel assigned to the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Campbell Fire Jumps Control Line in the Southeast Corner; More That 34,000 Acres Burned, and Containment Dropping
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 34,076 acres with 54% containment and 1,922 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
Candlelight Vigil at the Arcata Plaza for Those Lost to Overdose on August 31st
Press release from the Humboldt Area Center for Harm Reduction:. Over 50 harm reduction programs who are part of the California Syringe Exchange Programs (CASEP) Coalition are taking collective action, August 31st on International Overdose Awareness Day to demand that the state legislature and administration take action to end the overdose crisis. Syringe exchange programs from across the state will host rallies and drop banners in high traffic areas using the taglines: Every Overdose Is A Policy Failure and Overdose Death Is Preventable: Fund Harm Reduction.
crescentcitytimes.com
The City’s “NEW” Out Door Swimming Pool
Two of the most void of “Common Sense” on the City Counsel, Mayor Thomas. Greenough and Blake Inscore were vibrating with suppressed excitement. over the recent reception of a $3 million Grant for the purpose of. constructing another useless edifice in Beach Front Park, most notably. an out...
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Descend on Garberville Town Square Bringing Coffee and Goodwill
Law enforcement officers were spotted at the Garberville’s Farmer’s Market last week. Their appearance was the second week in a row that community members noticed a police presence at the weekly event. However, no nefarious deeds were afoot. Local law enforcement officers were participating in community outreach through the “Coffee with a Cop” program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
‘Sup With the Supes: What You Need to Know About What’s Happening in Humboldt County Government
The Board of Supervisors’ meeting for Tuesday, August 30 will begin at 9 o’clock in the morning, after the neighborhood kids are on their way to school and before you’ve had your second cup o’ joe! This week, your Board of Supervisors is poised to cover several issues of public interest, and receive department reports updating the Supes as usual. Below is a breakdown of the agenda for the meeting. With a quick read, you can see what’s going down, and speak your mind during public.
crescentcitytimes.com
Tales Of A Crescent City Signature Gatherer
It is not often that the powers to be in my life let me loose to. interact with the public, let alone for several days in a row. Such as. it is, I have been perched for several hours over the course of the last. several days in front of...
kymkemp.com
Motorcycle Crash at King Salmon Was Fatal, Reports CHP
On August 21, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, the Humboldt Area CHP received a report of a head-on collision on King Salmon Avenue, near the entrance to the PG&E power plant. A preliminary investigation by CHP determined that a 2006 BMW sedan, being driven by 21 year old Dillon Thornton-Weaver of Eureka, was traveling eastbound on King Salmon Ave., approaching a slower moving vehicle in the lane ahead of him. A 2005 Suzuki motorcycle, being driven by 49 year old Jay Lewis of Eureka, was traveling westbound on King Salmon Ave., approaching the other vehicles. The BMW attempted to pass the slower moving vehicle ahead, and traveled into the westbound lane, directly into the path of the motorcycle, causing the vehicles to collide head-on. Mr. Lewis suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel on scene. Mr. Thornton-Weaver suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital.
kymkemp.com
Ferdinand Needs a Forever Home
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Ferdinand. I am a male, sable Akita mix. Age...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
lostcoastoutpost.com
Crazy-Ass Pursuit Through Eureka in the Middle of the Night Started Off as Confrontation in the Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot, Department Says; Four Cop Cars Dinged, 55-Year-Old Man Arrested
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Aug. 26, 2022, at about 2:14 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a suspicious vehicle investigation on a vehicle that had parked in the HCSO Eureka Main Station paved lot, blocking a patrol vehicle from exiting. Deputies contacted the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Celebrate National Cinema Day in Crescent City With $3 Movies
(Ashland, OR – 29 August 2022) – Coming Attractions Theatres is excited to partner with the Cinema Foundation to help moviegoers celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick-off National Cinema Day, September 3. Coming Attractions Theatres, Inc. with locations in the Pacific Northwest including...
kymkemp.com
Reports of Shots Fired in Myers Flat
Yesterday, residents of Myers Flat report multiple gunshots were fired off between at least two different individuals. Law enforcement investigated the incident. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “On Aug. 29, 2022, at about 6:17 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Orchard Way in Myers Flat for the report of gunshots and arguing heard.”
kymkemp.com
Woman with Outstanding Warrants Arrested for Possession of Meth, Intent to Sale, and Possession of Burglary Tools
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 28, 2022, at about 6:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Supervisors Agree to Settle State Lawsuit Against Former Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez and Humboldt County
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors has approved a settlement agreement with the State Controller in the case of The People vs. Karen Paz Dominguez and the County of Humboldt. The state filed the suit on May 2, alleging that Paz Dominguez, the county’s former auditor-controller, failed to file the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Paul Bradshaw Windes, 1968-2022
Paul Bradshaw Windes (Brad) was born on May 17, 1968 in Columbia, Missouri and died on August 19, 2022 in Eureka, the town he grew up in. He was born to Janet Lafferty Windes (April 28, 1942) and William E Windes (Feb. 2, 1942-Oct.25, 2017). He left behind his wife, Janet, and six adult children — Craig, Patrick, Michael, Tabatha, Tesha and Jennifer — along with many grandchildren.
kymkemp.com
1 Death, 3 New Hospitalizations, 216 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 70s. Three new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. An additional 132 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 84...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0