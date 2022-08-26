Read full article on original website
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Report: Chiefs Release Former Star WR Before Start of 2022 Season
The move could spell the end of the 2013 All-Pro’s career in the NFL.
Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move
It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
Miami Dolphins Release Former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver
The veteran signed with Miami in July
Patriots coach Bill Belichick drops truth bomb on retirement plans
As New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick enters his age-70 season in the NFL, the common question around the league is until when he wants to keep going. After all, he is already one of the most successful football coaches in history and basically has nothing left to prove.
Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target
The Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing their 53-man roster on Tuesday, and among the roster cut casualties was a surprising wide receiver in Daurice Fountain, per Herbie Teope of the KC Star. The 26-year-old receiver was widely expected to make the Chiefs’ roster given his familiarity with their offensive scheme and his exploits on special […] The post Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim
Lamar Jackson and his contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens has been a headline all season long. There are people around the league that feel Baltimore needs to extend him this offseason or they will lose him after the 2022 campaign. Negotiations have reportedly been on-going throughout the offseason, but nothing has come to fruition. […] The post Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders QB Sam Howell’s surprising preseason record put him on the clock to replace Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders quarterback situation needed an upgrade after patching together the most important position in football last season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, and Garrett Gilbert. This season, Ron Rivera traded for Carson Wentz and drafted North Carolina QB Sam Howell in the fifth round. Carson Wentz...
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones doubles down on Ezekiel Elliott ahead of 2022 NFL season
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insists running back Ezekiel Elliott will be a key piece of the team’s success this season. He doubled down on that notion once again during a recent interview on Tuesday with 105.3 The Fan. Via Jon Machota:. “With our plan and our personnel, we...
Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins’ tragic cause of death, revealed
Tragedy hit the Miami Dolphins organization on Saturday as long-time executive Jason Jenkins passed away at just 47 years old. It’s now been revealed why exactly he died. Via Steve Wych, it came from natural causes: “Dolphins SVP Jason Jenkins passed away due to natural causes, according to the medical examiner. A blood clot traveled […] The post Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins’ tragic cause of death, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins make surprise Sony Michel decision amid RB battle
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly releasing running back Sony Michel, per Greg Auman. Miami made a number of other cuts on Monday, however, Michel’s stood out. The former New England Patriots running back was expected by many around the league to at least make the team. Sony Michel signed with Miami earlier in the offseason. […] The post Dolphins make surprise Sony Michel decision amid RB battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys have full confidence in Dak Prescott. That much isn’t even in question after they signed him to a $160 million deal the previous year even after coming off a season-ending injury. But their latest move might be taking that trust a little too far. Well, at least for the time being. According […] The post Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns tighten up Deshaun Watson-led QB room by cutting former top pick
When Josh Rosen was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals out of UCLA, many felt as if the quarterback was on the path to NFL stardom. He was fresh off of a strong college career and had potential without question. But things never materialized in Arizona. Since 2018, Rosen has played in just 10 total games. He technically played 4 games in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, but tallied just 11 passing attempts. However, Josh Rosen had a chance to compete for the starting job with the Cleveland Browns given Deshaun Watson’s suspension.
Packers toss Aaron Rodgers’ backup to the great NFL void
It’s roster cut day in the NFL today. All 32 teams across the league are going to be trimming their roster down to reach the 53-man limit, and all teams must be in compliance with that roster limit by 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Green Bay Packers, the roster cuts have resulted in the unfortunate release of Danny Etling.
True reason a Jimmy Garoppolo trade never materialized for 49ers
For much of the offseason the general belief was that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers were numbered. The team has committed to Trey Lance as their QB1, so there’s simply no room for another starter-quality quarterback on the roster. With that said, it goes without saying that the whole NFL was shocked after Garoppolo and the Niners agreed on a restructured one-year deal.
