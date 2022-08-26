When Josh Rosen was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals out of UCLA, many felt as if the quarterback was on the path to NFL stardom. He was fresh off of a strong college career and had potential without question. But things never materialized in Arizona. Since 2018, Rosen has played in just 10 total games. He technically played 4 games in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, but tallied just 11 passing attempts. However, Josh Rosen had a chance to compete for the starting job with the Cleveland Browns given Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO