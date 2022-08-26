ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saddle Brook, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Man arrested for theft of pride flags in Frenchtown, NJ

FRENCHTOWN — A borough man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft and damage of multiple flags supporting the LGBTQ community earlier this month. An investigation into the Aug. 8 incident continues, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, but for now, 30-year-old Justin Settembrino has been charged with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and two counts of theft of moveable property.
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year

NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake

New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
NJ man sentenced for Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud

An Essex County man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. Scott Spina Jr., 25, of Roseland was sentenced by...
7 QUESTIONS FOR RUMSON-FAIR HAVEN COACH JEREMY SCHULTE

It’s not unusual for football coaches to swap assignments in the off-season. Maybe the running backs coach switches with the wide receivers coach. What is somewhat unusual is for the head coach and defensive coordinator to switch and when you consider that they are father and son well that can’t happen too often.
