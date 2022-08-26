ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Red Zone: Week 2 Scores & Highlights

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qy1Se_0hX65oCE00

(WSPA) – The second week of high school football in the Carolinas is (mostly) in the books!

Numerous games were delayed, canceled, or postponed due to lightning in the Upstate and western North Carolina Friday night.

Three games were not completed:

Gaffney at Union Co. – CANCELED
Woodmont at Walhalla – RESUMES SAT.
Carolina at West-Oak – RESUMES SAT.

See all the highlights and final scores tonight:

AWAY HOME
27 Dutch Fork 25 Spartanburg F
Gaffney Union Co. CANC.
42 Dorman 28 N. Augusta F
7 Chapman 54 Byrnes F
51 Powdersville 44 Abbeville F
19 BHP 17 Westside F
50 Seneca 14 Palmetto F
41 CCES 14 Southside F
AWAY HOME
28 Laurens 55 Clinton F
36 Hanna 29 Greenville F
55 Daniel 7 Easley F
62 Hillcrest 14 Greer F
14 Mann 7 Riverside F
49 Wade Hampton 28 Travelers Rest F
AWAY HOME
20 Mauldin 7 Boiling Springs F
46 Sandy Creek (GA) 21 Greenwood F
17 Franklin Co. (GA) 42 Pickens F
34 Pendleton 8 Eastside F
54 Broome 28 Chesnee F
7 Blacksburg 35 St. Joe’s F
34 Landrum 3 Berea F
20 Blue Ridge 7 Liberty F
53 Ninety Six 0 Ware Shoals F
AWAY HOME
39 Christ School (NC) 7 Polk Co. F
15 Owen 57 Chase F
28 Wren 56 Jefferson (GA) F
32 Woodmont 16 Walhalla 2Q / PPD.
28 SCS 52 Charlotte Christian F
34 Crescent 10 Dixie F
22 Carolina 0 West-Oak 2Q / PPD.
14 E. Henderson 46 Andrews F
20 Hendersonville 34 W. Henderson F
41 N. Henderson 0 Rosman F
14 E. Rutherford 56 Tuscola F
36 R-S Central 7 W. Caldwell F
20 Blue Ridge 7 Liberty F / 3Q
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

