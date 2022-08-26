Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
The 10th annual I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop is set for August 27th in Henderson, TexasTour Tyler TexasHenderson, TX
KLTV
WebXtra: Rose Complex construction brings changes to East Texas State Fair
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
KLTV
9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall. Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.
KLTV
Nearby construction impacts East Texas State Fair preparations
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With less than a month until the start of the East Texas State Fair, they are gearing up for opening day. But things are looking a bit different this year with construction in and around the fairgrounds. Construction of the Rose Complex is making fair preparations...
KLTV
WebXtra: New mascots get scholarships to Kilgore College
KLTV
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. “As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.
KLTV
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
KLTV
Major crash reported involving motorcycle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred Wednesday. Rusk County OEM reported the wreck at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the 900 block of US 79 North in the southbound lanes. Authorities say to expect delays and...
KLTV
Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD reports a student brought a weapon to Tyler High School on Tuesday. According to a letter to parents, a staff member reported to officials that a student might have a weapon on campus. The student was removed from the classroom and searched. A weapon was found in a student’s backpack with no immediate threat to students. Tyler ISD police detained the student and an investigation is ongoing.
KLTV
Man struck by train near downtown Tyler
KLTV
Second Chipotle location coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A second Chipotle location is coming to Tyler. The company has obtained a building permit for a location in Cumberland Park. The company says the location will feature a digital drive thru pickup in addition to a dining room and front line. Chipotle says they plan...
KLTV
Longview applicants flock to apply for housing voucher during shortened period
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s no secret that many people are struggling financially due to inflation and the high cost of housing. When they opened up their Housing Choice Voucher wait list, the City of Longview says they had over 900 applicants in just four hours. That compares to when they opened it last year for 24 hours and had over 1,000 applicants during that period of time.
KLTV
2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas church groups have come together in a partnership that has been more than two years in the making because of the pandemic. Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin were able to perform their ‘Circle of Praise’ concert for both cities. Beckie Compton is the Orchestra Director for Harmony Hill Baptist Church and said musicians love the chance to play.
KLTV
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One woman is dead and a UT Health East Texas ambulance was flipped on its side following a crash on Toll 49 near Lindale. It happened Tuesday on Toll 49 near FM 16. The Texas Department of Public Safety said rain and wet roadways contributed...
KLTV
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase
CADDO PARRISH, LA (KLTV) - Cass County Judge Travis Ransom reports the inmate who escaped custody from the Cass County Jail Monday night has been apprehended in Caddo Parish, Louisiana and is in custody. Charles Spraberry, 42, is a person of interest in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where...
KLTV
3 accused of stealing catalytic converter in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people have been arrested in Rusk County accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:50 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence on CR 438 West in reference to three suspects underneath a vehicle.
KLTV
Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown
KLTV
Jacksonville police chief on paid leave following anonymous allegation
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville announced its chief of police will be on paid leave for the duration of an investigation. Chief of Police Joe Williams requested he be put on paid administrative leave after the city’s administration office received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement released by city leadership, the investigation into the allegation will be conducted by an outside third party and will last for two to three weeks. “in order to allow all voices to be heard without reservation.” No further information was provided regarding the situation.
KLTV
Brownsboro City Hall closed due to flooding
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro City Hall reports having to close Tuesday afternoon due to flooding. The city also advised drivers to use caution on Hwy 31 due to deep water in the eastbound lanes of the road.
KLTV
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner. Charles Spraberry is a suspect in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime.
KLTV
Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County
