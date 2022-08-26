Premiere date announced for sequel to A Christmas Story



R alphie and the gang are back!

HBO Max has announced that the sequel to the 1983 classic A Christmas Story will debut on the streaming service Nov. 17.

A Christmas Story Christmas will take place in the 1970s and picks up with Ralphie Parker as a father who returns to his childhood home to try and relive the holiday magic with his children while also mourning the death of his father.

The original film was set in 1940 and centered on Ralphie's Christmas wish to get a Red Ryder BB gun.

Peter Billingsley will reprise his role as Ralphie. Vince Vaughn , Erinn Hayes, Julianna Layne, River Drosche, R.D. Robb, and Scott Schwartz have also been cast.

What's not clear is if the legendary leg lamp will make a return in some form.

The original film is still shown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on TBS, a tradition started in 1997.