Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIFR
Rock River Valley Blood Center calls for donors ahead of holiday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) The regional blood center sends an urgent call for healthy donors ahead of the long weekend. The Rock River Valley Blood Center says holiday weekends pose a heightened risk for traumas requiring a transfusion. One blood donor can help up to three people in need. Donor numbers...
WIFR
Rockford keyboardists to be featured at St. Mark concert
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s own Margaret Dean and Bob Rub will play a free concert at St. Mark Lutheran church. “Keyboard Magic” starts at 7 p.m. Friday, September and will be in the St. Mark sanctuary, 675 North Mulford Road, in Rockford. It features two of Rockford’s...
WIFR
New food truck opens in Loves Park
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Bubble Hive welcomed a new food truck to it’s restaurant. Little Nick’s Barbecue officially opened its doors on Wednesday. The venue is located at 7100 North Alpine Rd. in Loves Park. The food truck is the first of its kind by taking...
Rockford’s Midwest Rustic closes for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIFR
Rockford Promise scholars embark on new year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s back to school time for kids across the Stateline, and that includes the students who received free college tuition through the Rockford Promise Scholarship. Maren Blakeney, has been working towards her dream of becoming a diplomat, since before she can remember. Blakeney believes the...
‘We Will Cherish the Memories Forever’ Single Mom Closes Up Beloved Small Town Illinois Store After a Summer of Ups and Downs
After months of attempting to save her downtown shop, today, Brianna from The Midwest Rustic is shutting down the store for good. There have been a lot of shakeups in downtown Rockford this summer and throughout the past few months we've watched store owner pivot in hopes of saving their shops after raised rent and inflation.
WIFR
$10K grant awarded to Stephenson Co. for flood relief
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois realtors step in to provide $10,000 for residents affected by the August 7 and August 8 flood in Stephenson County. Freeport city officials shared the good news via Facebook on Wednesday, showing residents how and where they can apply by November 30 for some of the relief funds.
WIFR
Beloit Health System breaks ground on birthing center
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System (BHS) broke ground Tuesday on a project centered on expectant mothers and babies. The new, freestanding NorthPointe Birth Center, planned for 5605 E. Rockton Road in Roscoe, will use an alternative model for services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. “We are proud...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major developer in the Rockford region is creating an opportunity for local, family-owned businesses. Once home to the Rockford Products Company, a leader in the fastener industry that at its peak employed over 2,000 people, the property at 711 Harrison Ave. is getting a whole new look.
rockrivercurrent.com
YMCA hires new executive to run downtown Rockford branch
ROCKFORD — The YMCA of Rock River Valley has hired Rachel Robinson as executive director of the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA. Robinson, who was program and community engagement director for KFACT before joining the Y, has more than 10 years experience in nonprofit work. At KFACT, which stands for Keeping...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Kimberly Is Missing In Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Birthing centers to make a comeback in Roscoe
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stateline health system takes steps Tuesday to make the birthing process a little less stressful for families. Once a popular trend back in the 1980′s, birthing centers are making a comeback. On Tuesday, Beloit Health System broke ground for NorthPointe Birth Center in Roscoe, which is expected to open in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Chicago are behind bars Wednesday after an early morning arrest in Rockford. Police say both men were observed around 1:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue standing outside a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago. Officers approached the men to investigate,...
MyStateline.com
Illinois spending another $100M in effort to keep kids out of crime
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday announced another $100 million in grants available for youth-centered organizations as part of an anti-violence initiative to keep teens from becoming involved in crime. “This administration is delivering historic levels of violence prevention funding to interrupt violence and keep our...
WIFR
Man gets 5 and a half years for selling ‘Glock switches’ in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man will spend the next five and a half years in federal prison for illegally possessing and selling firearm “switch” devices. State prosecutors say Javaughn A. Hixson, 23, sold four of the devices, also known as “Glock switches,” in Rockford from October to December of 2020.
WIFR
Rock Valley College is dedicated to help students with disabilities
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The transition from high school to college can be scary, and when you are a student with a disability, those fears can be heightened. However, one local college says it’s there to help. It can be embarrassing to not understand something as fast as other...
WIFR
KNIB recycling center hosts clothing drive to reduce waste
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is offering a chance to unload unwanted clothing. From 9 to noon on Saturday, September 10, the recycling center will be taking donations of clean clothing, clean pillows, bedding, fabric, purses, shoes, belts, soft-sided luggage and stuffed toys at four different drop-off locations.
WIFR
Local artists get ready to showcase their talents at first of it’s kind event in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit residents, get ready to check out unique artwork and move those feet to some catchy beats. Deviate Beloit is a first-of-its-kind high-energy interactive night set for October 15 at the Ironworks Campus Spine in downtown Beloit. This one-night, 21 and over event will showcase locals in an eclectic and electric atmosphere.
Rockford Attraction Is One Of The Best Places To Visit For Fall in Illinois
With all the rainy days we've been having, I've started looking into all the fall festivities approaching since the warm weather doesn't seem to want to stay around much longer. After looking for corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and delicious cider donuts near me, I stumbled upon this list that had...
Popular Rockford Restaurant Hits 1-Year Mark, Plans Big Party
The coronavirus took over the world more than two years ago causing a significant blow to businesses. Story and story, it seems like restaurant after restaurant after restaurant announced a closing or simply shut its doors with little to no explanation. Restaurants In Northern Ilinois That Have Closed Over Past...
Comments / 0