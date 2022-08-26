Read full article on original website
Visit Key West, Florida for the Sun, Sea, and Incredible CuisineAbby JosephKey West, FL
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as it's name soundsEvie M.Florida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Controversy Behind the Origins of Florida's Key Lime PieL. CaneFlorida State
Woman goes to Florida to drive tourists around on a bikeM. BrownKey West, FL
Best Areas Of Dallas, Texas To Buy A House
Considering moving to the Dallas area? Check out the best Dallas neighborhoods to buy a home in.
Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
QSR magazine
Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
Employers From Plano And Richardson Among Texas’ Top 25 In Forbes Ranking
Forbes’ fourth annual America’s Best Employers By State ranking was released last Wednesday, August 24, and two Plano and Richardson employers made it to the top 25 out of 101 Texan employers. The city of Plano was ranked number 21 and the University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, number 16.
tinybeans.com
Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond
There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
Efforts to unionize at Tiff’s Treats stores peter out
Tiff's Treats employees who were attempting to unionize have ended those efforts.
August Marks 37 Years Since Flight 191 Crashed in Dallas, Texas
August 2 marked a tragic day in commercial air travel. Delta flight 191 from from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California was making it's regularly scheduled stop in Dallas/Fort Worth when it crashed on it's final descent. One-hundred thirty-seven people died in the crash and miraculously 27 survived. Delta...
KSAT 12
After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
dallasexpress.com
Ten Local Businesses Ranked Top Texas Employers
Forbes recently released its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers by State, and several Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas companies cracked the top 50 in Texas. The media and publishing company surveyed 70,000 individuals who worked for businesses with at least 500 employees. Participants were surveyed on topics like working conditions, salary, the potential for growth, and company image.
Small plane lands in Fort Worth field, only pilot on board
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A single-engine Beechcraft S35 landed in a field northwest of Spinks Airport in Fort Worth on Aug. 30. It happened at about 9 a.m. near Chisholm Trail Pkwy.The Federal Aviation Administration said only the pilot was on board. They didn't identify, nor did they say whether or not the pilot was injured. The FAA is investigating.
WFAA
DFW weather: A look at the rain chances for Tuesday
How much rain is expected on Tuesday in North Texas? Here's the latest.
dallasexpress.com
Urby Dallas Opens New High-Rise to Renters
The first of three new Urby luxury high-rise towers added to Dallas’ skyline has opened its doors for renters. Dallas Urby is a 27-story luxury high-rise located in the heart of Dallas’ Design District. The property includes a landscaped courtyard with a swimming pool, a fitness center, a neighborhood café, a library, and a dog park.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction
A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
250 Teams Arrive for NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series in Dallas
The 45th annual NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series is this week in Dallas. About 5,000 people, including players on 250 teams, are expected to attend and play in the games at five area softball complexes including Dallas' Keist Park, The Parks at Texas Star (North and South), McInnish Park in Carrollton and the Waxahachie Sports Complex.
dallasexpress.com
Reservoirs Still Low Despite Heavy Rainfall
Summer storms that dropped more than 10 inches of rain in North Texas this week caused significant flooding in the region and set records in some areas but failed to replenish local water district reservoirs on par with expectations. This month has been the wettest August on record in Dallas-Fort...
blavity.com
Armed Volunteers Guard Drag Brunch Amid Protests In Texas
Armed volunteers were seen outside of Anderson Distillery and Grill on Sunday after tension between right-wing protesters and counterprotesters escalated during a drag event in Roanoke, Texas, Fox 4 reports. Dallas investigative journalist Steven Monacelli captured a video of the incident, showing protesters shouting at each other as a police officer attempted to intervene.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Plans Another DFW Spot
This restaurant could open in Garland in the summer of 2023.
