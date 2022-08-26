ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

WFAA

Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
DALLAS, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September

Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
tinybeans.com

Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond

There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ten Local Businesses Ranked Top Texas Employers

Forbes recently released its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers by State, and several Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas companies cracked the top 50 in Texas. The media and publishing company surveyed 70,000 individuals who worked for businesses with at least 500 employees. Participants were surveyed on topics like working conditions, salary, the potential for growth, and company image.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Small plane lands in Fort Worth field, only pilot on board

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A single-engine Beechcraft S35 landed in a field northwest of Spinks Airport in Fort Worth on Aug. 30. It happened at about 9 a.m. near Chisholm Trail Pkwy.The Federal Aviation Administration said only the pilot was on board. They didn't identify, nor did they say whether or not the pilot was injured. The FAA is investigating. 
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Urby Dallas Opens New High-Rise to Renters

The first of three new Urby luxury high-rise towers added to Dallas’ skyline has opened its doors for renters. Dallas Urby is a 27-story luxury high-rise located in the heart of Dallas’ Design District. The property includes a landscaped courtyard with a swimming pool, a fitness center, a neighborhood café, a library, and a dog park.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction

A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

250 Teams Arrive for NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series in Dallas

The 45th annual NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series is this week in Dallas. About 5,000 people, including players on 250 teams, are expected to attend and play in the games at five area softball complexes including Dallas' Keist Park, The Parks at Texas Star (North and South), McInnish Park in Carrollton and the Waxahachie Sports Complex.
dallasexpress.com

Reservoirs Still Low Despite Heavy Rainfall

Summer storms that dropped more than 10 inches of rain in North Texas this week caused significant flooding in the region and set records in some areas but failed to replenish local water district reservoirs on par with expectations. This month has been the wettest August on record in Dallas-Fort...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
blavity.com

Armed Volunteers Guard Drag Brunch Amid Protests In Texas

Armed volunteers were seen outside of Anderson Distillery and Grill on Sunday after tension between right-wing protesters and counterprotesters escalated during a drag event in Roanoke, Texas, Fox 4 reports. Dallas investigative journalist Steven Monacelli captured a video of the incident, showing protesters shouting at each other as a police officer attempted to intervene.
ROANOKE, TX

