Read full article on original website
Related
californiaagnet.com
USDA California Walnut Nursery Sales Report Reveals Steady Decline
Combined sales of walnut trees to California growers were 6,444 acres for the 2021 crop year and 10,650 acres for the 2020 crop year. The majority of tree sales in 2021 were Seedlings, at 62% of new plantings. The Chandler variety came in second at 30%. For 2020, Seedlings were the largest percentage of new plantings at 58%, with the Chandler variety coming in second at 35%. The remaining percentages by variety can be seen in the pie charts. Based on reported nursery sales data, planted walnut acreage for year 2021 was down by 12,471 acres from just five years prior. The table below reveals a steady downward trend in walnut nursery sales in the last several years, likely correlated with increased global competition, softening prices and drought conditions in the state.
californiaagnet.com
Navel Oranges Dominate CA Citrus Production, Mandarin Acreage on the Rise
The Pacific Regional Office of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) conducts an acreage survey of California citrus growers as funding is available. The purpose of this survey is to provide bi-annual citrus acreage, which includes information on new plantings and removals. It is the continuation of a long series of industry-funded Citrus Acreage surveys. Resulting data reveals that the navel orange by far continues to dominant California citrus acreage and production; however, while bearing acreage of navels has been on a decline, mandarins and mandarin hybrids are trending higher than in previous years, with a significant amount of nonbearing acreage in the ground this year. Overall, the industry has seen an increase in citrus acreage over the past couple years in the state.
californiaagnet.com
Challenges in California’s Organic Dairy Sector
The market for organic milk in California and the United States has seen better days; but over the past year, increased input costs are compounding the challenges for organic dairies in the state. Watch this brief interview with Melissa Lema from Western United Dairies as she explains, and read more about it in California Dairy Magazine.
Comments / 0