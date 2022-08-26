Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
KETV.com
Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned. A Facebook fan page dedicated to an informal Nebraska State Capitol mascot said Wednesday that Cameron The Capitol Cat was taken Tuesday evening. The post suggested the cat was abducted by two women seen placing the cat in a...
KETV.com
Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools
OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
KETV.com
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln girl found safe
Lincoln Police said a missing 13-year-old girl has now been found safe. Officers put out the alert for Kennedie Arnold Wednesday night, saying she was last seen near 27th & Vine Streets around 4:30 p.m. They say she may have been headed to Irving Middle School. Again, police announced late...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Helicopter transports victim of crash after tire falls off car on Interstate 80
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loose tire caused a series of events Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 that led to a crash where one person injured and in need of a helicopter medical transport. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday evening that the injury crash...
KETV.com
Drug Overdose Awareness Week: Rainbow fentanyl targets teens
OMAHA, Neb. — Applause rang out earlier this month in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed Aug. 28 would mark the start of Drug Overdose Awareness Week across Nebraska. Then, across the country, the Drug Enforcement Agency started detecting multicolored fentanyl in other states. Agents have detected rainbow fentanyl in eighteen states so far, but no finalized list is available for media yet, according to a DEA Omaha Division spokesperson.
klin.com
Beatrice Woman Beaten, Robbed of $10,000 On Trip To Lincoln
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a 33 year old Beatrice woman was robbed and beaten on a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln to purchase a vehicle Saturday afternoon. Sheriff Terry Wagner says the woman asked a man she had known for a few weeks for a ride. Wagner...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: 60-year-old man killed by bladed weapon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police have provided additional information into a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to LPD, officers found an unresponsive male, who is a 60-year-old Lincoln man, near 3rd and P streets around 2 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
klkntv.com
A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Grand Island over a month after escaping
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man found himself in custody Tuesday after calling the police on a missing Lincoln inmate. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to a Grand Island home after a caller reported that his MacBook and cellphone had been stolen. Officers saw 20-year-old Torrien Harris running...
KETV.com
New details: Man shot by Omaha police was being served protection order
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha Police officer shot and killed a man as they assisted a process server to issue an immediate removal protection order, according to OPD. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. at an apartment complex near 100th and "R" Plaza in southwest Omaha. Omaha Police Lieutenant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Kauth, Rogers say they've met the petition goal to run for Millard legislative seat
OMAHA, Neb. — State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, and Millard Education Association President Tim Royers both say they've turned in more than the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot in November in the race for Millard's District 31 legislative seat. Kauth was appointed to the Millard-area seat...
1011now.com
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
iheart.com
Driver injured when tire comes through windshield on I-80
(Sarpy County, NE) -- Two people are injured, one critically, when a tire comes off a vehicle and goes through the windshield of another vehicle on I-80. Initial reports are that the vehicles were on westbound I-80 near the Platte River when the tire came off and hit a 51 year old woman who was driving. She was taken by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy with head and chest trauma. After the tire went through the windshield, the vehicle hit a tree.
KETV.com
'It will be life changing': Organization hopes to use ARPA funds to build LGBTQ+ center in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — There's $110 million of federal recovery funds on the table in Douglas County. One local organization hopes to get a cut of that money to build a new LGBTQ+ center. The group's leaders about say it’s an important project. The closest LGBTQ+ center like the...
KETV.com
'He didn't come to this country for this': Boy beaten on school bus, parents want action taken
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha dad says his son was attacked on the school bus and now he's pulling his son out of Nathan Hale Middle School. The 11-year old's family provided this video of the incident. You can see another student repeatedly punching the boy. The family said...
doniphanherald.com
Body of 30-year-old Council Bluffs man pulled from Missouri River
OMAHA — The body of a Council Bluffs, Iowa, man was pulled from the Missouri River over the weekend, Council Bluffs police said Monday, noting that they consider the man's death suspicious. At 2:45 p.m. Saturday, officials got a call from a boater who was going north on the...
KETV.com
Loose tire hits oncoming traffic near Gretna interstate, injures two people
GRETNA, Neb. — Officials responded to a multiple-injury crash near Gretna Wednesday afternoon. By the westbound Gretna exit 432 on Interstate 80, law enforcement said two people were injured in the accident. Officials said a tire came off 82-year-old Clifford Kern's Dodge Avenger traveling eastbound and struck two vehicles...
KETV.com
KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022: Week 2
OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite for Week 2 of Nebraska high school football!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. The polls are now open. The winning matchup will be announced Thursday during KETV Newswatch 7 at 6 p.m. Get...
Comments / 0