numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit ninth. McCann started the past two games and three of the past four. Nido has a $2,100 salary...
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
numberfire.com
Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
numberfire.com
MJ Melendez leading off for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Melendez will start in left field on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Kyle Isbel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Melendez for 10.3...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
numberfire.com
Gabriel Davis 'not a distant No. 2" in Bills offense
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is seen by quarterback Josh Allen "as a great complement — not a distant number two — to Stefon Diggs," according to Peter King of NBC Sports. What It Means:. King says he was assured at Bills' camp that Davis' four-touchdown performance...
NFL・
numberfire.com
Leury Garcia grabbing seat for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. Josh Harrison will move to third base in place of Garcia while Romy Gonzalez starts on the keystone and bats ninth. Harrison has a $2,200 salary on...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs catching for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. J.T. Realmuto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stubbs for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Guardians starting Will Benson in center field on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Benson will patrol center field after Myles Straw was given a breather at home. In a matchup against Baltimore's right-hander Spenser Watkins, our models project Benson to score 5.1 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Yankees position Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop on Monday night
New York Yankees catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting eighth in Monday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Kiner-Falefa will operate the shortstop position after Oswaldo Cabrera was shifted to right field, Aaron Judge was moved to center, and Aaron Hicks was rested. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa to score 9.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Jorge Polanco (knee) still sidelined Wednesday for Twins
Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco (knee) is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Polanco remains out for a fourth straight game due to a knee injury. Nick Gordon will make another start on the keystone and hit seventh. Gordon has...
numberfire.com
Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez sitting Wednesday for Twins
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run on Tuesday. He will yield backstop duties to Sandy Leon for Wednesday's series finale. Leon will hit ninth. Leon has...
numberfire.com
Franchy Cordero on Red Sox's bench Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Cordero started at first base and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Tuesday. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's series finale.
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman leading off Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman will bat leadoff on Wednesday against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Edman was the last batter in the order on Tuesday and he provided the Cardinals with their only score of the game via a solo home run. He will move into the leadoff spot against the Reds' southpaw while the lefty-hitting Lars Nootbaar takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Pirates' Greg Allen batting eighth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Allen will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Brewers. Jack Suwinski returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 7.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jace Peterson sitting for Brewers on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Peterson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Luis Urias starting at third base. Urias will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Urias for 11.9...
