Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
North Carolina mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people inside the Vegas Style Sweepstakes on Atlantic Springs […]
Man charged for strangling woman in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Asheboro on Tuesday about a report of a fight. When they got there, they found David Nathaniel Grantham leaving the home. After an investigation, […]
Cary Academy’s sophomore class present during Concord Mills Mall shooting
CONCORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary Academy’s sophomore class was at the Concord Mills Mall during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon, a parent has confirmed to CBS 17. CBS 17 spoke with a parent, who asked to not be identified, that confirmed the tenth-grade class was at the mall...
Teen driver crashes into Graham Popeyes while teen passenger hung onto side of SUV
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was sent to the hospital following a crash at Popeye’s on Tuesday night, according to the Graham Police Department. At 9:51 p.m. on Tuesday, officers came to Popeyes on 720 S. Main St. after getting reports of a vehicle hitting the restaurant in a crash. Investigators say that a […]
1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
Father furious after son put on wrong school bus, dropped at wrong location in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — For two Greensboro parents, one of their worst nightmares became a reality on Monday afternoon, when their 5-year-old son was put on the wrong bus and dropped off in the wrong place on the first day of school. "He could've gotten hit, snatched," said his...
Durham deadly shootings down 11% from 2021, data shows
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021. According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
North Carolina mom arrested for murder of her 2 toddler daughters, officials say
A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of two toddlers Saturday.
Georgia artist reunited with pottery trailer stolen in Cary, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday—with most of the art intact.
‘Not a dog you hit, that was a human being’: NC 12-year-old suffering serious injuries after hit-and-run
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12-year-old boy in Moore County is fighting for his life at UNC Medical Center after a hit-and-run accident. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a car struck Tyler Mabe, 12, while he was walking along Spies Road Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. Tyler was...
Wakefield Middle goes on lockdown after shooting across from nearby YMCA
A person was shot in the leg near the Kerr Family YMCA on Monday afternoon. Wakefield Middle went on code red lockdown as a safety measure.
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement arrest UNC student, witnesses share concerns
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents made 189 arrests during a statewide operation Thursday. One of those incidents involving a UNC Chapel Hill student has some people concerned and prompted two people to call 911 when they saw what was happening. One of the 911 callers...
Possible body of missing High Point woman Heddie Dawkins found after 1-week search
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have found a body believed to be that of Heddie Dawkins nearly a week after she disappeared from her High Point home. Tuesday evening, officers responded to the 2300 block of Hickswood Road a short distance from Dawkins’ home. Police say foul play is not suspected. Officers […]
