Austintown, OH

Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies

By Jennifer Rodriguez
 5 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was shot by a trooper after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Imonie Hackett, 31, passed away.

Hackett was hospitalized after the shooting. At this time, it’s unclear if her death was a result of the shooting.

Ursuline locked down after teenager poses as student

On July 18, police were called to her Austintown apartment for a wellness check. Once police arrived, they spoke with Hackett who said she was OK, but she told police that people were watching her.

Moments later, police body camera video shows police walking away from her apartment door stating she had a gun, and yelling at her to drop it. Hackett then went back into her apartment.

Officers evacuated the building, but Hackett’s 9-year-old son was in the apartment with her.

Nearly 20 hours later, the standoff ended with someone from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s SWAT team shooting Hackett.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was looking into the officer-involved shooting.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Crystal Tatum Lane
4d ago

Ohhhh nooo baby girl! I can't believe this ! You were so full of life but it seems like the demons won. That beautiful smile and outgoing personality will be greatly missed . RIH baby 😢😢😢😢

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

