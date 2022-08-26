Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was shot by a trooper after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Imonie Hackett, 31, passed away.

Hackett was hospitalized after the shooting. At this time, it’s unclear if her death was a result of the shooting.

On July 18, police were called to her Austintown apartment for a wellness check. Once police arrived, they spoke with Hackett who said she was OK, but she told police that people were watching her.

Moments later, police body camera video shows police walking away from her apartment door stating she had a gun, and yelling at her to drop it. Hackett then went back into her apartment.

Officers evacuated the building, but Hackett’s 9-year-old son was in the apartment with her.

Nearly 20 hours later, the standoff ended with someone from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s SWAT team shooting Hackett.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was looking into the officer-involved shooting.

